'Thermochromorph' art changes with the temperature

Imagine having a picture on your wall that completely changes when the room gets too warm. Engineers at MIT have created a new printing technology called Thermochromorph to make full-color images that switch in response to temperature.

You might recognize thermochromic inks as those that change colors when warmed up to a certain temperature, like the old Hypercolor t-shirts. In most applications, they’re basically black sections that turn transparent under heat, making for mugs that reveal hidden images when filled with hot drinks, or trading cards with secret messages that appear when rubbed.

But most of the time, these are locked to a single changing color. MIT’s new Thermochromorph tech can switch between two complete images, so one appears at room temperature and the other swaps in when the mercury hits 35 °C (95 °F). The trick is to print one image in inks that start clear and gain color when heated, while the other image starts colored in and turns clear with heat.

Making the images is surprisingly low-tech. It’s done using an old wood-block printing technique, where each image is engraved into the block with lasers, before being covered with thermochromic ink, positioned over paper and printed. The “hot” image goes on first, followed by the room temperature one.

The researchers tested the technique by creating three dynamic images that each illustrated a different potential use case. One shows a pair of frames from an old Batman comic, starting with Robin readying a punch, followed by the result – complete with a classic “POW!” bubble. This, the team says, demonstrates a way “to convey sequenced data to the audience while still maintaining the physical nature of printed media.”

A second artwork features a fish whose skeleton appears when heated, and the fish returns when cooled back down. This one is designed to demonstrate a way to visually communicate different temperatures, possibly warning people that a surface is hot to the touch.

Researchers Paris Myers (left) and Ticha Sethapakdi (right) hold a Thermochromorph image that turns its head as the temperature rises Design by Alex Shipps, photograph by Mike Grimmett/MIT CSAIL

And finally, the third print shows a man’s face from the front, gradually shifting to a side-on view as the temperature rises. This one gives the illusion of motion, the team says, which could open up new creative works like animation.

The possibilities are plentiful, if other thermochromic products are anything to go by. Creative applications we’ve seen in the past include baby bottles with changing logos warning when the milk is too hot, tourist maps that highlight pools and parks in hot weather and museums and galleries when it’s cold out, and artistic tables and benches where visitors leave a uh, lasting impression.

Getting full-color Thermochromorph tech into the hands of artists and designers is an exciting idea, but the team acknowledges that there are limitations – mainly, image resolution and print quality. However, future iterations could improve this.

The technique was presented at the SIGGRAPH Asia conference back in November. Check out the Thermochromorph tech in action in the video below.

Thermochromorph: Transforming images through heat

Source: MIT