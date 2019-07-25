"We have answered a major question that has preoccupied scientists for years," says Tel Aviv University's Carmit Levy, one of the lead researchers on the new study. "What makes melanoma change form, turning aggressive and violent? Locked in the skin's outer layer, the epidermis, melanoma is very treatable; it is still Stage 1, it has not penetrated the dermis to spread through blood vessels to other parts of the body and it can simply be removed without further damage."