© 2026 New Atlas
Military

British Paras test ebikes for speedy and stealthy combat mobility

By David Szondy
August 08, 2026
British Paras test ebikes for speedy and stealthy combat mobility
The Paras tested ebikes in Canada
The Paras tested ebikes in Canada
View 5 Images
The Welbike made for the SEO
1/5
The Welbike made for the SEO
Removing the Welbike from a drop container
2/5
Removing the Welbike from a drop container
The Paras tested ebikes in Canada
3/5
The Paras tested ebikes in Canada
The quadbike carried the heavy armament
4/5
The quadbike carried the heavy armament
Quadbike and ebike
5/5
Quadbike and ebike
View gallery - 5 images

Why walk when you can ride? That seems to be the question of the day as British Army paratroopers exchange Shanks' pony for electric bikes during a combat exercise in Canada, testing the zero-emission conveyances alongside tactical drones and electronic warfare systems.

Paratroopers traditionally rely on one of two modes of transport: either some form of flying machine or combat boots, with a parachute acting as an intermediary between the two. While effective, this approach leaves soldiers lumbered with a ridiculous amount of equipment and restricted to a walking pace while on the ground.

Augmenting light infantry with motorbikes is not a new concept. During the Second World War, Britain’s secret Station IX – the "Inter-Services Research Bureau" – developed a remarkable little vehicle for the Special Operations Executive (SOE). Known as the Welbike, it holds the record as the smallest motorcycle ever fielded by the British Armed Forces.

The Welbike made for the SEO
The Welbike made for the SEO

A total of 3,641 units were built, not counting prototypes, and they looked like a strange little toy. That's because the miniature bike was designed to fold up small enough to fit into a standard supply container that could be dropped along with the Paras on a mission, and then unfolded and put into operation in 11 seconds.

The individual Para then had a bike that could carry him at 30 mph (48 km/h) for 90 miles (140 km) – if he didn't mind rolling over fields atop something that looked like it belonged in a circus act.

In theory this was all well and good, and Welbikes were used by the SOE and the Paras at Arnhem during Operation Market Garden, but problems were quickly identified. For one thing, the supply containers had a nasty habit of drifting a bit too far from the troops, forcing them to expose themselves to retrieve the container and get it under cover. Worse, the bikes had two-stroke engines that were as noisy as, well, a small motorbike. In today's terms, it also had the disadvantage of getting hot, which would make them very detectable by modern infrared sensors.

Removing the Welbike from a drop container
Removing the Welbike from a drop container

After the war, the Welbike design did find some success in the civilian market. First sold as war surplus and later produced commercially as the Brockhouse Corgi, it helped launch the postwar scooter craze as an affordable commuting option, particularly popular among women, who made up nearly half of all riders.

Today, with the changing geopolitical situation and evolving technologies altering the battlefield as never before, there's once again interest in making paratroopers more mobile. As part of this, the Anti-Tank Platoon of the 2nd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (2 PARA), part of 16 Air Assault Brigade, took part in Exercise Rhino Bizz at the British Army Training Unit Suffield (BATUS) in Alberta, Canada.

The purpose was to have teams of four Paras mounted on Sur-Ron Sting ebikes, supported by quadbikes and trailers carrying ammunition, replacement batteries, and heavy weapon systems to engage in a 96-hour simulated battle. Operating alongside reconnaissance drones and electronic sensors, the Paras located enemy targets before rapidly closing in with anti-armor weapons, including the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW), Anti-Structures Munitions (ASM), and quad-mounted Grenade Machine Guns.

Quadbike and ebike
Quadbike and ebike

In addition to the vehicles, another improvement was today's more advanced precision-drop capabilities, which allowed the RAF to plop the equipment down with the Paras instead of half a mile away.

The new bikes were an improvement on the old Welbikes in that they were nearly silent and had a minimal heat signature. They were also instantly ready upon landing, offered an easier ride thanks to the hydraulic suspension, and could reach 45 mph (72 km/h), though the range was half that of the Welbike due to the limitations of the lithium-ion batteries.

The Canadian test used off-the-shelf bikes, but if the exercise proves successful, it is likely that the Paras will get ones that are more suitable to their needs – perhaps a more compact one, like a sort of "e-Corgi."

"We’re trailblazing the use of e-bikes for the Army, and the guys are keen to learn new skills and develop how we fight," said Colour Sergeant Nicholls. "Paratroopers have a real innovative spirit – we want to be the best soldiers, and we know we must change how we operate to keep that edge."

Source: British Army

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MilitaryebikesBritish Army
1 comment
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Parabella is a modern take on the pillbox
Military
Ukraine progresses into the past with modern pillbox
In what looks like a march to the past, at this year's Eurosatory exhibition in Paris Ukrainian firm Parabella has shown off its eponymous portable pillbox military shelter designed to protect troops on the battlefield.
A Corsair drone vessel
Military
Historic drone rescue of Apache crew points to future of recovery missions
In a historic first, two US Army crew members from an AH-64 Apache helicopter forced down near the coast of Oman were rescued within two hours by a US Navy Saronic Corsair drone boat operated by the 5th Fleet's Task Force 59.
Quarterhorse is designed to outperform the SR-71 Blackbird
Military
Quarterhorse edges closer to becoming a modern SR-71 successor
Hermeus's Quarterhorse aircraft is still pushing the supersonic flight envelope, but the US Department of Defense is already so keen on the concept that it's awarded the company US$159 million to explore the military applications of the technology.
David Szondy/New Atlas
Military
BAE Systems unveils Brontanax autonomous loyal wingman
BAE Systems unveiled a full-scale mock-up of its newly announced Brontanax autonomous strike plane at this year's Farnborough International Air Show. It is billed as Britain's first home-designed uncrewed autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft.
Nomad 100 lifting off
Military
Nomad 100 marks breakthrough in blown-wing VTOL technology
A radically new concept in VTOL aircraft design has made its debut with the first flight of Sikorsky's Nomad 100 rotor-blown wing prototype. Announced during the Farnborough International Airshow, the milestone marks the official takeoff of the Nomad family.
The Anduril Thunder
Military
Anduril lets loose the Thunder with attack helicopter Wingman
This year's Farnborough International Air Show was the venue for a major announcement by Anduril. The company has developed Thunder, a group 5 autonomous tilt-rotor attack helicopter designed as a Loyal Wingman for combat choppers.
1 comment
Ancient Poet
I read with great interest the information regarding the use of E-Bikes as a trial in Canada. Nodoubt at BATUS. On the praise. The whole idea, as was explained at some length is not new. However successful that trial was I must put forward a situation that they found themselves in back in 1982. The Falklands had so little roads. Lots of open boggy spaces. Roads would be covered by machine guns in Kill Zones. Mined even. Making use in South Atlantic Theatre off road and in some very boggy conditions. The only way to combat that situation is employing balloon low pressure tyres. Or rubberised track. I'm very aware that the Paras never jumped from aircraft to take the Falklands. I know that I had very little to do as part of 10 Fld WKSP and ended up doing Prisoner of War escort duties on the Norland.