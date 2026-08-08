British Paras test ebikes for speedy and stealthy combat mobility

Why walk when you can ride? That seems to be the question of the day as British Army paratroopers exchange Shanks' pony for electric bikes during a combat exercise in Canada, testing the zero-emission conveyances alongside tactical drones and electronic warfare systems.

Paratroopers traditionally rely on one of two modes of transport: either some form of flying machine or combat boots, with a parachute acting as an intermediary between the two. While effective, this approach leaves soldiers lumbered with a ridiculous amount of equipment and restricted to a walking pace while on the ground.

Augmenting light infantry with motorbikes is not a new concept. During the Second World War, Britain’s secret Station IX – the "Inter-Services Research Bureau" – developed a remarkable little vehicle for the Special Operations Executive (SOE). Known as the Welbike, it holds the record as the smallest motorcycle ever fielded by the British Armed Forces.

The Welbike made for the SEO Ministry of Defence

A total of 3,641 units were built, not counting prototypes, and they looked like a strange little toy. That's because the miniature bike was designed to fold up small enough to fit into a standard supply container that could be dropped along with the Paras on a mission, and then unfolded and put into operation in 11 seconds.

The individual Para then had a bike that could carry him at 30 mph (48 km/h) for 90 miles (140 km) – if he didn't mind rolling over fields atop something that looked like it belonged in a circus act.

In theory this was all well and good, and Welbikes were used by the SOE and the Paras at Arnhem during Operation Market Garden, but problems were quickly identified. For one thing, the supply containers had a nasty habit of drifting a bit too far from the troops, forcing them to expose themselves to retrieve the container and get it under cover. Worse, the bikes had two-stroke engines that were as noisy as, well, a small motorbike. In today's terms, it also had the disadvantage of getting hot, which would make them very detectable by modern infrared sensors.

Removing the Welbike from a drop container Minstry of Defence

After the war, the Welbike design did find some success in the civilian market. First sold as war surplus and later produced commercially as the Brockhouse Corgi, it helped launch the postwar scooter craze as an affordable commuting option, particularly popular among women, who made up nearly half of all riders.

Today, with the changing geopolitical situation and evolving technologies altering the battlefield as never before, there's once again interest in making paratroopers more mobile. As part of this, the Anti-Tank Platoon of the 2nd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (2 PARA), part of 16 Air Assault Brigade, took part in Exercise Rhino Bizz at the British Army Training Unit Suffield (BATUS) in Alberta, Canada.

The purpose was to have teams of four Paras mounted on Sur-Ron Sting ebikes, supported by quadbikes and trailers carrying ammunition, replacement batteries, and heavy weapon systems to engage in a 96-hour simulated battle. Operating alongside reconnaissance drones and electronic sensors, the Paras located enemy targets before rapidly closing in with anti-armor weapons, including the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW), Anti-Structures Munitions (ASM), and quad-mounted Grenade Machine Guns.

Quadbike and ebike Ministry of Defence

In addition to the vehicles, another improvement was today's more advanced precision-drop capabilities, which allowed the RAF to plop the equipment down with the Paras instead of half a mile away.

The new bikes were an improvement on the old Welbikes in that they were nearly silent and had a minimal heat signature. They were also instantly ready upon landing, offered an easier ride thanks to the hydraulic suspension, and could reach 45 mph (72 km/h), though the range was half that of the Welbike due to the limitations of the lithium-ion batteries.

The Canadian test used off-the-shelf bikes, but if the exercise proves successful, it is likely that the Paras will get ones that are more suitable to their needs – perhaps a more compact one, like a sort of "e-Corgi."

"We’re trailblazing the use of e-bikes for the Army, and the guys are keen to learn new skills and develop how we fight," said Colour Sergeant Nicholls. "Paratroopers have a real innovative spirit – we want to be the best soldiers, and we know we must change how we operate to keep that edge."

Source: British Army