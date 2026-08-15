Containerized GHOST system puts rocket launch infrastructure on the go

Land-based launch sites for orbital rockets just got the flat-pack treatment as Rocket Lab announced its Global Hypersonic & Orbital Spaceport Technology (GHOST) system. The initiative packs a complete launch system into standard shipping containers.

Traditionally, setting up a spaceport was a big deal. It involved securing vast swathes of land, extensive civil engineering, and installing a lot of hardware that was expected to stay in place for decades. It was, essentially, the aerospace equivalent of "a puppy isn't just for Christmas."

However, times and circumstances change.

Diagram of GHOST Rocket Lab

With space traffic expected to increase exponentially in the near future, more launch companies, both new and established, are seeking to expand existing launch sites or establish new ones in different regions.

Changes in the geopolitical situation and advances in military fields like hypersonic weapon systems are driving a push for deployable launch infrastructure. Swiftly setting up launch sites allows military planners to confuse potential enemies, exploit unpredictable launch azimuths and trajectories for defense, complicate hostile tracking, and gain access to polar or high-inclination orbits.

According to Rocket Lab, GHOST is one solution. Backed in part by a US$266-million US Space Force contract, the idea is to redesign launch systems so they can be disassembled and packed into standard shipping containers. This includes rocket stages, ground support equipment, propellant-loading hardware, flight control systems, range-safety electronics, and telemetry-tracking units.

GHOST allows for rapid set up of launch sites Rocket Lab

In addition to making launch facilities more mobile, GHOST holds strong commercial appeal for US allies seeking their own ability to launch payloads into orbit without heavy construction costs or long-term commitment to building and maintaining launch sites.

GHOST will be deployed first at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 4 at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska. This will consist of two operational pads, giving Rocket Lab’s global infrastructure six total pads across both hemispheres.

The system is scheduled to make its operational debut with a suborbital test flight from Alaska in 2027.

"We’ve been leading the field in small launch for missile defense and national security for years," said Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab. "Our reliability, repeatability, and affordability sets us apart from everybody else, and creating GHOST is about packaging that up into a deployable system that can serve the world’s most important programs from wherever those missions need. Whether it’s for missile defense and deterrence, or opening up more trajectories, orbital missions, and sovereign launch capabilities in allied nations, GHOST is the answer to launching anywhere, anytime, and without compromise."

Source: Rocket Labs