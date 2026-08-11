© 2026 New Atlas
Military

X-62A completes first fully autonomous air intercepts via live sensors

By David Szondy
August 11, 2026
X-62A completes first fully autonomous air intercepts via live sensors
The X-62A in flight
The X-62A in flight
View 2 Images
The X-62A in flight
1/2
The X-62A in flight
The new AI software was developed by Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works
2/2
The new AI software was developed by Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works

Autonomous air combat reached a major milestone in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, California, as the X-62A VISTA test aircraft carried out full AI air intercept missions using live sensor data rather than simulated feeds.

How new technology, especially military technology, is tested can often be confusing if all you have to go on are occasional, not-very-in-depth news articles. It's easy to feel skeptical after reading, for example, that a laser weapon test shooting down a target drone involved the flight trajectory of the drone being preprogrammed into its tracking system.

While that may seem like cheating, engineering tests are designed to isolate and fix one problem at a time, requiring all other variables to be tightly controlled. In the laser example, engineers may have been evaluating the laser’s focusing mechanism, so they needed to make sure the laser's tracking mechanism wasn't complicating matters.

The same principle applies to developing autonomous flight systems for combat aircraft. Having a plane fly a full mission on its own is a lot more complicated than just going from point A to point B. Not only are highly complex aerodynamics at play, combined with the computer needing to work out how to complete its tasks, there's also how to handle a huge influx of real-time data from a suite of onboard sensors and off-board platforms.

Worse than that, real-world sensor data is often so ambiguous, incomplete, and riddled with noise that the only way to describe it is borderline chaotic.

The new AI software was developed by Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works
The new AI software was developed by Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works

For this reason, the X-62A and similar experimental aircraft typically rely on digital simulations of various sensor input to simplify flight testing. A target aircraft might only exist as a simulated data file, as may radar signals, ground station input, or obstacles. That's also the reason all the test flights have a human safety pilot aboard – to comply with US Air Force protocols and to ensure that there's someone on hand if manual control is required.

During the recent HAVE HEAT test series, however, the X-62A ingested live, noisy target-tracking data from an optical sensor in its Legion Pod IRST (Infrared Search and Track) system. The AI interpreted this data to perform 27 tactical air intercepts against a live T-38 Talon "threat" aircraft across eight flights. In doing so, the aircraft successfully managed to close the problematic sensor-to-action loop as it shifted from automated navigation to dynamic, autonomous combat maneuvering.

It managed this using an "Supermassive" AI agent framework developed by Lockheed Martin's famous yet oh-so secret Skunk Works. According to the company, ground testing and full integration of the software on the X-62A took only three months.

Additionally, the Legion Pod allowed the X-62A to carry out its interceptions without active radar. Instead, it was able to maintain stealth by passively tracking the Talon's heat signature while remaining electronically silent.

"Our ongoing partnership with TPS is driving important progress with this latest flight test series demonstrating that our AI can effectively and reliably close the sensor‑to‑action loop aboard an operational combat aircraft," said Ron Fehlen, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "Our autonomous agents consumed classified infrared search and track feeds and executed combat‑critical maneuvers in real time. This achievement marks a decisive advance toward delivering AI‑augmented air dominance for the United States."

Source: Lockheed Martin

Tags

MilitaryAutonomous flightX-PlaneUS Air ForceLockheed Martin
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Parabella is a modern take on the pillbox
Military
Ukraine progresses into the past with modern pillbox
In what looks like a march to the past, at this year's Eurosatory exhibition in Paris Ukrainian firm Parabella has shown off its eponymous portable pillbox military shelter designed to protect troops on the battlefield.
A Corsair drone vessel
Military
Historic drone rescue of Apache crew points to future of recovery missions
In a historic first, two US Army crew members from an AH-64 Apache helicopter forced down near the coast of Oman were rescued within two hours by a US Navy Saronic Corsair drone boat operated by the 5th Fleet's Task Force 59.
Quarterhorse is designed to outperform the SR-71 Blackbird
Military
Quarterhorse edges closer to becoming a modern SR-71 successor
Hermeus's Quarterhorse aircraft is still pushing the supersonic flight envelope, but the US Department of Defense is already so keen on the concept that it's awarded the company US$159 million to explore the military applications of the technology.
David Szondy/New Atlas
Military
BAE Systems unveils Brontanax autonomous loyal wingman
BAE Systems unveiled a full-scale mock-up of its newly announced Brontanax autonomous strike plane at this year's Farnborough International Air Show. It is billed as Britain's first home-designed uncrewed autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft.
Nomad 100 lifting off
Military
Nomad 100 marks breakthrough in blown-wing VTOL technology
A radically new concept in VTOL aircraft design has made its debut with the first flight of Sikorsky's Nomad 100 rotor-blown wing prototype. Announced during the Farnborough International Airshow, the milestone marks the official takeoff of the Nomad family.
The Anduril Thunder
Military
Anduril lets loose the Thunder with attack helicopter Wingman
This year's Farnborough International Air Show was the venue for a major announcement by Anduril. The company has developed Thunder, a group 5 autonomous tilt-rotor attack helicopter designed as a Loyal Wingman for combat choppers.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!