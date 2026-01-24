This phone is also basically a power bank for your other gadgets

If you're tired of running out of juice for your phone, earbuds, and other doodads when you're on the go, Realme's got you. Its upcoming phone not only packs one of the biggest batteries around, but it can also fast charge your devices. Talk about earning your keep in your everyday carry!

The Oppo sub-brand's P4 Power handset features a colossal 10,001-mAh battery, which it says will get you through 3.5 days of light use, 32 hours of streaming YouTube, 12 hours of gaming, or 38 days of standby time.

That works out to charging it just twice a week, which should make it an option worth considering for folks who can't remember to plug it in daily, or for when you're not going to have access to an outlet for days on end, like camping expeditions in the wild or long motorcycle trips. It's also not crazy heavy at 7.7 oz (219 g), so you don't need to worry about carrying or using it any differently than you would other phones.

It supports 80-W fast charging, so you can expect to get half a day's power in just five minutes. And with 27-W reverse charging, you've got a power source for your other gadgets that's quicker than a lot of power banks on the market today. In fact, Realme says this can top up an iPhone 16 Pro to 50% in under half an hour.

The P4 Power looks pretty fetching in this blue colorway Realme

The company notes this is a Silicon-Carbon anode battery, which means it should have a longer life cycle than traditional lithium-ion batteries. It's guaranteed to have over 80% battery capacity for four years. The P4 Power should also get three years of Android OS updates, and four years of security patches, so you should be able to hold on to this one for a good while.

Another handy feature on here is the option to bypass charging when you're plugged in, so your phone gets all the power it needs for sustained gaming performance, without heating or stressing the battery.

That's all we know for sure about this model for minute. The P4 Power is likely going to be a budget-to-mid-range model similar to its sibling, the P4. That one features a middling 8-core Dimensity D7400 Ultra chipset, and starts at just INR 20,000 or US$218 (with higher RAM and storage configuration options available for just a few dollars more). I wouldn't expect a high-end chipset or camera componentry in here; it's going to be all about that battery.

As The Verge noted, this isn't the biggest battery in a phone. That honor goes to the, ahem, Honor Power2 which debuted in China this month with a 10,080-mAh battery and promised 20 hours of continuous use. However, that may not available globally, so if you're in the market for a phone with serious stamina, this might be easier to get your hands on when it launches in India on January 29.

Check out the P4 Power 5G on Realme's India site.

Source: Realme

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through some of our links