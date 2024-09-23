Street-legal aluminum bullet motorcycle gives off alien vibes

Bandit9’s EVE Odyssey V2 looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. With a top speed of 68 mph and fuel efficiency of 156 mpg, it is compact, efficient, handcrafted, and... Probably about as comfy whichever way you sit on it.

In the realm of custom bikes, Bandit9 Motors has carved out a distinct identity for itself since it was established in 2009. Under the direction of Daryl Villanueva, the company continues to explore the limits of motorcycle innovation. Over the years, we've enjoyed several Bandit9 pieces, including the insane supermarine motorcycle and a liquid-metal-electric scooter shaped like a backwards high heel.

Bandit9's EVE Odyssey V1 (pictured below) was an aluminum-framed suppository of a bike that created quite a stir for its avant-garde style and retro space-age aesthetic. Examples are presently housed in some of the world's most prestigious motor museums such as the Petersen Automotive Museum, the Haas Moto Museum, and the Barber Motorsports Museum.

The version 1 of the EVE Odyssey Bandit9

And now, Daryl and the crew have decided to go back to the drawing board to create an even more alien-looking second-generation EVE Odyssey.

While incorporating a few improvements, the EVE Odyssey V2 retains the original's DNA. Just take a look at the bloody thing; it's lean, it's mean, no screen, the ergos are extreme, your wrists will scream, the seat'll destroy your spleen, and boy, you'd have to be keen. With precious little to grab between your knees, and only the faintest whisper of a buttock-scoop, even the lightest application of brakes will likely extend the rider a formal invitation over the front wheel.

On the other hand, it resembles an actual freakin' bullet far more closely than any Royal Enfield – albeit a bullet that measures 86.6 inches (220 cm) in length, 31.5 inches (80 cm) in width, and 29.5 inches (75 cm) in height, and weighs a total of 265 lb (120 kg). That's heavy for a bullet, but impressively light for a motorcycle with a full metal jacket of bodywork.

Built like a bullet, looks like an alien Bandit9

That's possible thanks to 7075 aluminum, a space-grade alloy used for its strength and light weight. This shell is assembled around a brand-new aluminum box frame, built in-house. The bike's hand-brushed finish gives it a stylish, futuristic appearance that elevates it from a two-wheeler to a statement piece worthy of any steely-jawed fashionista's lobby.

At the heart of the EVE Odyssey V2 is a 125cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine sourced from Honda. It's paired with a four-speed transmission and a Mikuni carburettor. Granted, it's not the most thrilling motor out there, but hey, you do get an amazing fuel economy of more than 150 miles per gallon (1.88 l/100 km).

Its compact silhouette and lightweight design allow a top speed of 68 mph (109 km/h) in theory – but the rider's own aerodynamic profile will play a big part here. Either way, it doesn't strike us as an ideal platform for highway cruising.

The Bandit9 EVE Odyssey V2 gets a monoshock at the rear Bandit9

Suspension-wise, it comes with a rear monoshock and an interesting-looking front fork setup. Best we can tell, it's a rigid fork exterior that allows the axle to travel up and down on internal tracks – so the fork won't look like it's telescoping, but the wheel will move up and down all the same. Bandit9 claims to have made several tweaks to enhance handling and ride quality – well, in comparison to the first version, at least.

Shedding light on other underpinnings, the forks are raked out slightly further to improve stability at faster speeds. Additionally, the bike replaces the original's retro-styled wheels with contemporary forged Marchesini 10-spoke wheels on the V2. In keeping with the fastidious attention to detail that Bandit9 is known for, it also comes with a single-sided swingarm that exposes the rear wheel and a custom wheel nut embossed with the Bandit9 logo.

Frame-integrated exhaust Bandit9

On the outside, it gets flush body-mounted LED strip indicators, a new vertical-strip LED taillight, and reworked aluminum foot controls. There's also a rather nifty-looking custom brake fluid reservoir. These subtle, custom details help distinguish the EVE Odyssey V2 from its predecessor.

Once astride this machine, you'd notice how well the cockpit of the EVE Odyssey V2 combines traditional and modern design elements. It gets a digital Motogadget Motoscope Mini display installed on a bespoke bracket, for a dash that's about as minimalist as we can imagine.

It gets a small digital speedometer on the left side of the handlebar Bandit9

Greeting your gloves are steel clip-on handlebars, handmade levers, and custom-machined switchgear. Additionally, there's a stainless steel underslung exhaust system mounted on the frame. Enthusiasts who feel they can handle a performance boost to that mighty 125 cc motor (or who just want it to be louder) can upgrade to a titanium unit.

There are also plans to produce an electric version of the bike, though it's unclear if Bandit9 will get that into production this year or the next. The electric variant might well outperform the current 125cc engine when it comes to power and torque. Although these concepts are still in the early stages of development, an electric EVE Odyssey seems like the right progression given Bandit9's progressive approach to design.

BANDIT9 EVE ODYSSEY REVEAL Film

If any of this interests you, get in touch with Bandit9 to inquire about the Eve Odyssey V2. Buyers should keep in mind that it takes three months to construct each unit – long enough, perhaps, to hit the gym and bulk up your glutes, wrists and lower back in preparation. Or, more likely, to prepare a spot in your personal museum, since most units seem destined to be more collector's items than functional rides.

Source: Bandit9