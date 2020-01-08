Damon's tech-heavy electric Hypersport bike now has specs and a price

We've written before about the Damon Hypersport and the ambitious technologies it introduces, namely electronically variable "Shift" ergonomics and a 360-degree "Co-Pilot" advance warning system designed to give riders superior awareness of the traffic around them using haptic feedback through the handlebars and other bits.

Now, the bike has been unveiled in the flesh at CES, along with some impressive specs and a price tag. The Hypersport will make a monstrous 200 peak horsepower, with 200 Nm (147.5 lb-ft) of torque available from a standstill. Damon claims it'll do 200 mph (322 km/h) flat out – a figure we'll have to see it achieve before we believe it, seeing as combustion superbikes struggle to hit those speeds, and electrics tend to taper off in performance as speeds rise. Either way, this thing will be frighteningly quick.

As for range, Damon is quoting "more than 200 highway miles" in its press release, which we assume is a mistake. 200 miles on a combined cycle, perhaps, like it says on the Damon website. Our friends at Asphalt & Rubber are saying the battery holds a whopping 21.5 kWh of energy, which is certainly impressive, but it'll also make the Hypersport a bit of a porker. No weight figure is available.

The Hypersport Premier gets Brembo, Ohlins, and a single-sided carbon swingarm – and each bike gets its own unique paint job Damon Motorcycles

Two versions are now available for reservation, both of which get the full haptic Co-Pilot system, the Shift variable ergonomics and 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth connectivity that connects all Damons together so they can learn and improve as a single connected brain.

The Hypersport HS will start at US$24,995, which strikes us as very reasonable given its power, range and fancy features. Mind you, for that, you can expect no-name componentry in the suspension and braking areas, because the spec sheet simply goes blank.

Should you want to be special and go for the Hypersport Premier, you can kiss US$39,995 goodbye. But you get a one-of-a-kind paint job, Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension, a fancy single-sided carbon swingarm, twin 1080p cameras with which to record your heroics. Only 25 will be made, and according to the website, 14 of those have already been snapped up at the time of writing.

Damon Motorcycles HyperSport Commercial

Source: Damon Motorcycles