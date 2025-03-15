Honda is finally bringing its premium sport-tourer to America

The Honda NT1100 has been a roaring success since its debut in 2023. Markets like Europe and Asia’s in particular have really appreciated the sports tourer. American riders have so far been feeling a little left out, but now all of that's in the past as Honda’s 2025 portfolio for the US now includes the NT1100 DCT. What’s better is that Honda hasn’t priced it so steep that it would be out of reach for the average Joe.

A starting price of US$11,899, refreshed styling, and an important upgrade over last year’s European model give it quite the edge over rival touring bikes in the market. It’s set to arrive in American showrooms from May in a Pearl Hawkeye Blue color.

Dissecting what the bike is all about, it is basically an Africa Twin's chassis and engine, modified to become a street-only motorcycle with new suspension and 17-inch wheels, and then encased in an angular style that conceals any traces of its adventure-bike roots.

The Honda NT1100 comes fitted with the Africa Twin's 1,084cc parallel twin engine with a revised compression ratio Honda

At its heart is a 1,084cc parallel twin engine with a revised compression ratio of 10.5:1 compared to the Africa Twin's 10.1:1. Longer intake trumpets inside the airbox and new, wider intake ducts are put in place, which helps raise peak torque from 77.4 lb.ft (105 Nm) at 6,250 rpm to a more substantial 82.6 lb.ft (112 Nm) at just 5,500 rpm, although power remains the same at 101 hp at 7,500 rpm.

The clutch-actuation mechanism on the DCT models has been tweaked to provide smoother transitions and improved control when riding at extremely low speeds. The improvements are completed with a new crankshaft, rods, and pistons, as well as a revamped exhaust. On the other hand, this DCT now emphasizes performance too.

It can hold gears for longer, allowing you to enjoy the powerband's meat. But as is customary, you will be able to set the dual clutch to "manual" mode where you'll be able to use the physical buttons on the switchgear on the left to change gears manually.

The Honda NT1100 is loaded with features, from cruise control to heated grips and all-LED lights Honda

Moving away from the transmission, Honda has loaded the NT1100 with a host of amenities. After all, it is a sports tourer.

There's a new inertial measurement unit (IMU) that controls the transmission and rider aids. This unit allows for rear-lift control, cornering ABS, three-level traction control, and five riding modes: Tour, Rain, Urban, plus two user-customizable programs. The standout feature, without a doubt, is Showa's EERA, which is used on the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES, and makes its way to the NT1100 DCT with Electronic Suspension, to continuously adjust its damping.

Other notables on a pretty expansive feature list include cruise control, smartphone connectivity, USB type-C port, a 6.5-inch TFT screen, heated grips, integrated hard saddlebags, and all-LED lights – all of this comes as standard.

Along with re-profiled wind deflectors, Honda has also included a new five-step adjustable windscreen, which can be quickly and easily adjusted with one hand. As for the saddle, it's now a single-piece unit that is 20% bigger than it was before.

When Honda first announced the NT1100 for the US market, it was only intended for the police Honda

As for styling, the front end has been sharpened up with a new nose and side panels that highlight the straight-edged style, as well as slimmer headlights. These lights are somewhat unique for motorcycles since they integrate the turn signals into the same LED strips that make up the running lights during the day, doing away with the requirement for projecting indicators on the fairing's sides – similar to most modern-day cars.

When Honda first announced the NT1100 for the US market, it was only intended for the police. A few heads turned in the industry, with whispers that the Japanese bikemaker skipped an opportunity of a lifetime by not offering it to the public.

Just take a look at the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 1100, the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, the BMW R 1250 RS, and the KTM 1290 Super Duke – they’re all massively popular bikes. Honda's offering comes with almost everything each of these bikes do – and now it's finally here, made even more tempting by the appealing price point.

The DCT lets you also choose a "manual" mode where you'd be able to use the physical buttons on the switchgear on the left to change gears manually Honda

Honda has mastered the art of outpricing its competitors – and at $11,899, the NT1100 DCT has done just that! Come May, I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of interested motoheads turning up at Honda’s dealerships to take a look at what the sports tourer is all about.

Source: Honda