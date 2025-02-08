Suzuki is the latest to go electric with its e-Address scooter

The electrification expansion continues as Suzuki, one of the world’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturers, takes its first steps toward the electric future. The company debuted its first all-electric two-wheeler, the e-Address electric scooter, during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, India.

In a bit of a wordplay on e-Access as it is called in India, it goes by the name of Address 125 in the European market. It has been developed by Suzuki Motorcycle India, a Suzuki affiliate that will also assume responsibility for manufacturing the scooter.

“Suzuki will introduce various BEV [battery electric vehicle] models in order to realize a carbon-neutral society,” Suzuki’s Representative Director and President, Toshihiro Suzuki, said at the event. “In addition to BEVs, we offer a variety of other options, including synthetic fuels, hydrogen engines, and biofuels, and aim to meet the expectations of society and customers.”

e-Address | Official Promotional Video| Suzuki

The e-Address runs on an electric motor that is rated for 5.4 hp (4 kW) of power and 11 lb-ft (15 Nm) of torque. The 3.07-kWh battery offers a 54.1-mile (87-km) range and takes 6.7 hours to fully charge from 0 to 100%. This battery is a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit. These batteries are different from traditional lithium-ion batteries: while li-ion batteries employ either NMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide) or LCO (lithium cobalt oxide) as the cathode material, LFP batteries utilize lithium iron phosphate.

Other than the composition, LFP batteries are less costly, have a longer lifespan, are less likely to overheat or catch fire, and are more environmentally friendly. However, the one con of LFP batteries is that they store less energy than lithium-ion batteries of the same size because they have a lower energy density.

The battery architecture was selected to allow for underseat storage, with a 17-liter (3.7 gal) capacity for luggage beneath the flat rider and pillion perch. The e-Address is built to appeal to riders of all skill levels, which is evident in its accessible seat height of under 30.1 inches (765 mm) and a curb weight of 269 lb (122 kg).

The Suzuki e-Address gets three motorcycle-like drive modes for different conditions Suzuki

The battery is fixed, which might prove to be a barrier for many inner-city users who don't have access to charging stations outside of their homes. The swappable batteries of most other commuter offerings are a much more convenient EV to live with.

The e-Address comes with keyless entry, a 4.2-inch TFT LCD screen with smartphone connectivity and arrow navigation, and LED lights. Interestingly, there's also a reverse gear to facilitate maneuvering the electric scooter and regenerative braking technology that transforms braking effort into electrical energy to help extend battery charge.

It also gets motorcycle-like drive modes for different conditions. The Eco mode maximizes range by reducing power, driving mode A increases the recuperation brake but it does not throttle the power, and driving mode B apparently comes closest to the driving experience of a gasoline-powered scooter thanks to a slight recuperation brake.

The Suzuki e-Address comes with a center stand and a side stand as standard equipment. A few handy accessories come in the form of a tinted windshield, a 27-liter (5.9-gal) top case, a pad, and an adapter plate for the top case.

The Suzuki e-Address comes with a 4.2 TFT LC color display with smartphone connectivity and arrow navigation Suzuki

A front telescopic fork and a rear swingarm shock absorber make up the suspension system – nothing fancy here. As for the wheels, both are 12 inches in diameter, while the braking system includes a front disc brake and a rear drum brake.

The e-Address is available in three color combinations: Metallic Mat Black No.2/Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Jade Green/Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, and Pearl Grace White/Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray.

Suzuki has committed to producing eight electric vehicles by 2030 and declared in January 2023 that its first electric model would be available in 2024 – so the company only off the mark by a year to date.

"While we believe that a multi-pathway approach to net zero is required across the spectrum of motorcycling, there is no doubt that battery EV is an excellent solution to small capacity, personal mobility," said Jak Tyrrell, marketing manager for Suzuki GB.

The Suzuki e-Address has been developed by Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki

Suzuki also talked extensively about a multi-pathway approach to being carbon neutral and last year pledged to invest US$15.35 billion in research and development for all businesses and an additional $19.05 billion in capital expenditures by 2030. Of that, an estimated $3.81 billion will go into advancing battery development.

The Suzuki e-Address will be manufactured in India, with an April debut date planned in the country. According to a representative for the company's UK division, the electric scooter will likely make its way to the UK market by the latter part of 2025. A US release is highly unlikely.

It might only be a low-power commuter scooter, but the e-Address is a big affirmation of Suzuki’s intent in the electric segment. Perhaps the days of an all-electric high-flying Suzuki e-Hayabusa aren’t too far off.

Source: Suzuki