Verge's hubless electric moto completes 850-mile journey in 24 hours

Remember Verge Motorcycles? Yes, the same brand that took it upon itself to almost reinvent the way motorcycles look. Well, it seems like the hubless electric motorcycle manufacturer has been up to something significant recently.

The folks at Verge took the TS Pro motorcycle on a rather ambitious trip – completing a 850-mile (1,366-km) journey within 24 hours. In addition to the journey itself, the trip was focused on testing the bike's robustness, efficiency, and versatility in a real-world setting.

Setting off from glamorous Monaco, the Verge Motorcycles team embarked on their way to Madrid, heading through picturesque mountain vistas and along bustling highways. The team needed to adapt to the varying demands of the trip, one of which was the frequent stops to charge the bike.

Monaco to Madrid on Verge TS Pro | 1366KM in 1 Day! ⚡🏍️

An 850-mile trip on any motorcycle will mean multiple stops to refuel, and if you were wondering about the range the Verge team achieved, this comment on the YouTube video from a member of the Verge team will provide an indication.

“The range depends significantly on riding style and speed. On a trip like this, where the team was riding at highway speeds of over 100 km/h [60 mph] for extended periods, the range naturally decreases. In these conditions, a full charge (100% → 0%) gives around 250 km [155 miles] of range.”

Verge says few electric motorcycles have ever finished a journey of that distance within the same time frame. And while I'm not sure of that claim, it is a remarkable achievement that highlights Verge's industry-leading technology and design.

Speaking of which, the Verge TS (Pro and Ultra) are unusual motorcycles because of their unique form. The most noticeable feature is the rear wheel, which is entirely hollow and has an integrated rim motor. This removes the need for the drivetrain parts, chains, and belts that are present in conventional motorcycles, increasing efficiency and drastically lowering maintenance expenses.

Verge took the TS Pro on a 850-mile journey over 24 hours Verge

The stat sheet looks equally impressive: 737.5 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, 217 miles (350 km) of maximum range, and claimed 35 minutes of fast charging to 80% capacity. The bike also sports a top speed of 125 mph (200 km/h), comparable to most high-performance ICE bikes of today.

Features like regenerative braking, heated grips, and ride modes are all included. The TS Pro costs a whopping US$29,900 in the US, and deliveries will start in the third quarter of this year.

Before changing its name to Verge Motorcycles in 2020, the Finnish firm responsible for this motorcycle was known as RMK Vehicle Corporation. The Verge TS Ultra was released in 2023, and almost instantly attracted attention thanks to its unusual back wheel. I mean, just look at it – it's still one of the most outrageous designs out there on a bike.

In terms of distance, I don't think those numbers hold any substantial weight. The real endurance record that matters is the cannonball run coast-to-coast in the USA.

The TS Pro costs $29,900 in the US with deliveries starting from the third quarter of this year Verge

But what this journey does highlight is the capabilities of modern electric vehicles. Many of us have been underscoring the ongoing evolution of electric transportation. We’re long past the tipping point of EV-inhibition – as I call it. They’re more capable, safe, and efficient than ever before. And battery tech is getting better as we speak. This journey just adds to credence to the belief that the future of transportation is electric.

Source: Verge Motorcycles