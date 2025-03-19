This is the cheapest moto you can buy in the US ... but you probably shouldn't

It’s not every day that you see a US$1,000 motorcycle that’s ready to ride as it comes. That’s exactly what we have here in the form of the X-Pro MC-N025, a unique, commuter bike that comes from … China. Yep.

The likes of Benda and CFMoto are just a handful of reputed Chinese motorcycle manufacturers. The vast majority of the country's motorcycle sector continues to print imitation motorcycles at the most economical possible cost, and even that has become an outdated practice.

That’s what the X-Pro MC-N025 is … but if you were to think a company called X-Pro manufactures this bike, you couldn't be more wrong. That's because the brand slaps its logo onto a bike made by a number of other Chinese bikemakers and it's not easy to tell who they are, but it doesn't really matter – because what you receive isn't exactly what you might expect.

X-PRO MC-N025 / BD125-2 125cc Motorcycle Assembly Video

When you take a quick glance at X-Pro’s US site, the motorcycle is described as a “Cafe Cruiser Racer Gas Bike Bicycle Style Motorcycle”. That in itself is pretty much the first red flag.

Let's examine the bike in question. A 154FMI-3 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the MC-N025. It produces 8.3 horsepower and 6.2 lb-ft of torque. That engine isn't anything to boast about – most 125cc Chinese motorcycles that have ever been produced ought to come fitted with the 154FMI-3 or one of its siblings.

And it’s a rather old engine – so much so that it still feeds from a carburetor and features a capacitor discharge ignition. But that also means it would be quite easy to work on if things go south (which I’m guessing they will).

The rest of the bike seems to be a replica of the late 1960s and early 1970s Honda SS50. With its 49cc, 4-horsepower engine, twin-tube suspension, wire wheels, pressed steel frames, and drum brakes, this classic motorcycle was fairly straightforward.

In comparison, the MC-N025 has twice as much horsepower but the same type of pressed steel body and, most notably, drum brakes on both ends. When was the last time you saw a drum brake up front on a renowned motorcycle? So you better not panic-brake on this one.

This is how the X-Pro MC-N025 comes ... go on, do it yourself! X-Pro USA

But when you're paying a thousand bucks for a motorcycle, what more do you expect? But you know what? It could actually make for a fun project to get your hands dirty on.

And if you really are serious about getting one, I would suggest using a socket and thread locker to attack every nut and bolt as a first step. Bolts on cheap Chinese bikes are frequently loose when they are shipped, and tightening them is frequently insufficient. Before you even start, tighten those bolts.

But that’s not all. One disgruntled buyer left a review, “Replace all the wheel bearings, or inspect for grease. These bikes are often shipped with very little or unpacked bearings. Drain/Replace fork strut working fluid. Engine mount bolts should be upgraded to higher-grade bolts. Tires get replaced. A considerable amount of wiring should be upgraded to a thicker gauge. Headlights and indicators should be modified. Swingarm can be skewed from the factory, owners are reporting compatibility with Honda parts.”

I'm not sure if there’s anything left of the original bike after that.

The bike’s also available on Amazon, and a review on there was as weird as they come: “But I am not a mechanic and it broke down 3 months after riding it and really couldn't find anyone to fix it. I got it up to 70mph but it started rattling too much I didn't feel safe so I went back down to 60. Loved it might buy a new one cause someone stole it.”

The X-Pro MC-N025 is priced at $1,119.95 - on X-Pro USA’s website X-Pro USA

The biggest drawback of purchasing a cheap Chinese bike is exactly this. You will have to work on these motorcycles. A lot. Be ready to spend your time wrenching, and perhaps even working on improving areas where the manufacturer failed.

At the time of writing, the X-Pro MC-N025 comes at a price of $799 on Amazon before shipping and tax. You can also get it from X-Pro USA’s website for $1,119.95 with free shipping, which should be cheaper overall than Amazon.

But should you buy it? It depends entirely on your expectations. Do you want a motorcycle that is dependable, quick, and turn-key? Run. Do you want a cheap toy to play and tinker around with? This might just be the thing for you.

So, it’s safe to say that the cheapest motorcycle available in America is a gamble at best.

Source: X-Pro USA