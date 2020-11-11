© 2020 New Atlas
Yamaha ices its streetbike cake with 2021 MT-09 SP naked triple

By Spiros Tsantilas
November 10, 2020
Yamaha has introduced the SP version of the third-generation 2021 MT-09
Yamaha has introduced the SP version of the third-generation 2021 MT-09
Yamaha has introduced the SP version of the third-generation 2021 MT-09
Yamaha has introduced the SP version of the third-generation 2021 MT-09
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP features a special paint job and some anodized back parts, like the handlebars
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP features a special paint job and some anodized back parts, like the handlebars
Cruise control comes as standard on the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
Cruise control comes as standard on the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The Öhlins rear shock of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP offers full adjustability, including a handy remote preload knob
The Öhlins rear shock of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP offers full adjustability, including a handy remote preload knob
The double-stitched saddle of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The double-stitched saddle of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP's swingarm sports a dedicated brushed aluminum finish
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP's swingarm sports a dedicated brushed aluminum finish
Left-hand side switchgear of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
Left-hand side switchgear of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 and MT-09 SP both share a rather small 3.5-inch TFT screen
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 and MT-09 SP both share a rather small 3.5-inch TFT screen
The new face of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP employs a single LED headlight surrounded by DRL LED strips
The new face of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP employs a single LED headlight surrounded by DRL LED strips
The newest CP3 triple motor of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 and MT-09 SP includes quickshifter and assist & slip clutch as standard
The newest CP3 triple motor of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 and MT-09 SP includes quickshifter and assist & slip clutch as standard
Upgraded suspension and the same brake kit as the previous model for the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
Upgraded suspension and the same brake kit as the previous model for the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is powered by the new 890-cc inline triple-cylinder CP3 engine
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is powered by the new 890-cc inline triple-cylinder CP3 engine
Back levers are another exclusive feature of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
Back levers are another exclusive feature of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The higher-spec Kayaba fork of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP includes high- and low-speed adjusters for compression damping
The higher-spec Kayaba fork of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP includes high- and low-speed adjusters for compression damping
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is offered only in "Icon Performance" YZF-R1M-inspired color
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is offered only in "Icon Performance" YZF-R1M-inspired color
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is a little bit taller, thinner and lighter than the outgoing model
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP is a little bit taller, thinner and lighter than the outgoing model
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
Yamaha has rolled out the premium SP variant of its third-generation 2021 MT-09 naked triple. The original MT-09 unveiled back in 2013 proved to be hugely successful for Yamaha, combining true sportsbike performance with very sensible pricing, and the trend didn’t change with the second generation in 2018, either.

The MT range has since expanded to a large family of models ranging from 125 to 1,000 cc, yet the patriarch will always be the MT-09, founder of the clan that Yamaha calls Hyper Naked.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP

For 2021 Yamaha has come up with a completely new bike; engine, frame, suspension and electronics are all new and upgraded over the previous model, with generous technological transfusions from the latest YZF-R1/R1M superbike, mainly in its electronics.

Keeping up with the tradition of the top-end MT models, an SP (Sport Production) version was bound to be around the corner and, just like its predecessor, it comes with higher-spec suspension, dedicated color scheme, and options like cruise control as standard.

The front 41-mm KYB fork builds on the basic model’s unit with a different finish, DLC (diamond-like) coating on the stanchions and the addition of separate adjusters for high- and low-speed compression damping. At the rear the standard KYB shock is replaced with a fully adjustable Öhlins number.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP features a special paint job and some anodized back parts, like the handlebars
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP features a special paint job and some anodized back parts, like the handlebars

The 2021 MT-09 SP will once again come in a familiar color choice echoing the typical R1 styling and featuring some pronounced details that set it apart from the base model. The swingarm, for instance, gets an anodized brushed aluminum finish, while the seat features double stitching for a more premium look.

With the unveiling of the new MT-09 SP Yamaha has also announced the pricing of both variants in US, and the news is very good. Starting at US$9,399 for the basic model and $10,999 for the SP, it seems that the new MT-09 will still enjoy a competitive advantage at the cash register.

The US market can expect the MT-09 in January 2021 and the SP two months later.

Source: Yamaha

Spiros Tsantilas
Spiros Tsantilas
Spiros studied Physics in the University of Athens before realizing that life is all about writing, traveling and motorcycles.
