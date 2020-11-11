Yamaha ices its streetbike cake with 2021 MT-09 SP naked triple

Yamaha has rolled out the premium SP variant of its third-generation 2021 MT-09 naked triple. The original MT-09 unveiled back in 2013 proved to be hugely successful for Yamaha, combining true sportsbike performance with very sensible pricing, and the trend didn’t change with the second generation in 2018, either.

The MT range has since expanded to a large family of models ranging from 125 to 1,000 cc, yet the patriarch will always be the MT-09, founder of the clan that Yamaha calls Hyper Naked.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Yamaha

For 2021 Yamaha has come up with a completely new bike; engine, frame, suspension and electronics are all new and upgraded over the previous model, with generous technological transfusions from the latest YZF-R1/R1M superbike, mainly in its electronics.

Keeping up with the tradition of the top-end MT models, an SP (Sport Production) version was bound to be around the corner and, just like its predecessor, it comes with higher-spec suspension, dedicated color scheme, and options like cruise control as standard.

The front 41-mm KYB fork builds on the basic model’s unit with a different finish, DLC (diamond-like) coating on the stanchions and the addition of separate adjusters for high- and low-speed compression damping. At the rear the standard KYB shock is replaced with a fully adjustable Öhlins number.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP features a special paint job and some anodized back parts, like the handlebars Yamaha

The 2021 MT-09 SP will once again come in a familiar color choice echoing the typical R1 styling and featuring some pronounced details that set it apart from the base model. The swingarm, for instance, gets an anodized brushed aluminum finish, while the seat features double stitching for a more premium look.

With the unveiling of the new MT-09 SP Yamaha has also announced the pricing of both variants in US, and the news is very good. Starting at US$9,399 for the basic model and $10,999 for the SP, it seems that the new MT-09 will still enjoy a competitive advantage at the cash register.

The US market can expect the MT-09 in January 2021 and the SP two months later.

Source: Yamaha