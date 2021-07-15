© 2021 New Atlas
First electric guitar from Boss comes with built-in synth

By Paul Ridden
July 15, 2021
Boss has leveraged 40 years in the guitar synthesizer game with the Eurus GS-1 Electronic Guitar
An optional wireless MIDI expression pedal accompanies the release of the Eurus GS-1 Electronic Guitar, which allows players cable-free control of the synth engine
Boss has leveraged 40 years in the guitar synthesizer game with the Eurus GS-1 Electronic Guitar
Two of the chrome knobs are for guitar volume/tone, and two are for synth sounds, with a blade switch for pickup selection and a toggle switch for engaging the synth engine
The guitar and synth outputs can be routed separately for processing flexibility
The Eurus GS-1 can run on battery or mains power, and there's a USB port to facilitate system updates via PC or Mac
The Eurus GS-1 comes with two custom-designed humbucking pickups
The bolt-on maple neck rocks a rosewood fingerboard with 24 frets
Best known for its boxy effects pedals for guitar and bass, Boss also makes amplifiers, wireless systems, rhythm machines, and a bunch of accessories. And now the Roland-owned company has made its own guitar, which comes with a built-in synth and Bluetooth.

The Eurus GS-1 electronic guitar has an offset alder body in matte black with Eurus humbuckers at bridge and neck positions, a Gotoh tremolo bridge, a 5-way blade switch, and volume/tone knobs. Bolted on is a 25.5-inch-scale maple neck topped by a rosewood fingerboard that's home to 24 medium jumbo frets, and ends in Gotoh tuners at the head.

The body is also home to a toggle switch that engages the cooked-in polyphonic synth engine that leverages the company's 40-odd years of guitar synthesizer know-how for "a stunning range of analog-flavored sounds." Two of the chrome knobs on the body are used to scroll through the six available memory slots that already host synth sounds out of the box, and for overall control.

Boss says that all synth sounds have been designed to respond to normal guitar techniques without any latency or triggering issues spoiling the creative flow. More synth flavors and sonic options are available via a free iOS/Android app, with players able to load in tweaked creations before rocking out on stage. And a new wireless MIDI expression pedal is also being launched, which can be paired with the guitar over Bluetooth for hands-free, cable-free control of the synth engine.

As you might expect, the side of the guitar's body is a little different to other offsets. To the top are USB and DC power ports (the synth circuitry can be powered from a wall outlet via an optional AC adapter, or from four AA-sized batteries), and down below there's a standard instrument output jack plus a synth out (which allows for guitar and synth to be routed to separate destinations for processing flexibility).

The Eurus GS-1 will be available from October for US$2,199.99, which includes a gig bag, while the EV-1-WL Wireless MIDI Expression Pedal can be had as an optional extra for $149.99. The video below has more.

BOSS EURUS GS-1 Electronic Guitar - Introduction by Yoshi Ikegami

Product page: Eurus GS-1 Electronic Guitar

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

