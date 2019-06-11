Though NASA will continue with its own LEO research and testing in the run-up to the return of American astronauts to the Moon, it is also intent on encouraging the development of a space-based private economy. In recent years, we've already seen this in the form of the highly visible program to hand over the US ferrying of crews to and from the ISS to private vendors, but the space agency has also been encouraging companies to conduct commercial R&D on the station.