NASA is huge, and with an annual budget of US$21.5 billion, over 17,000 employees and who knows how many geniuses, you'd think it could pretty much solve any sciencey spacey problem. But no. The space agency not only needs outside help, it encourages it. This week it announced 19 partnerships with US-based businesses to not only further its own goals, but those of businesses looking to embark on space adventures of their own.