The Mars Helicopter that will accompany the rover has also recently passed a number of tests designed to prepare it for life on the Red Planet. Unlike the rover, the helicopter will not carry any scientific instruments, its main purpose will be to prove that heavier-than-air vehicles can operate in the thin Martian atmosphere, which has about 1 percent the density of Earth's gaseous envelope. The helicopter is made up of around 1,500 parts, with materials ranging from carbon fiber to aerogel.