The test flight itself isn't particularly notable; many other similar VTOL multicopters have been tested around the globe, and plenty of them have reached a point where they're carrying people on short-distance flights already. The NEC machine, like most of them, looks a little wobbly and flexes an uncomfortable amount on takeoff. It's also loud enough to make us suspect you'll need earplugs to fly any distance in it, and it has no wings to extend the range it'll draw out of a battery.