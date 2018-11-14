The diagnosis focuses on detecting the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's, called vascular dementia. One of the causes of this kind of cognitive decline is due to small vessels in the brain being damaged by irregularities in the brain's blood supply. The hypothesis behind the test was that measuring the force at which blood is traveling through vessels in the neck could be an effective early biomarker pointing to slow damage in the brain's blood vessel network. Over time, these constant higher pulses could lead to the development of cognitive decline and dementia.