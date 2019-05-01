"…those of us who work in dementia have long been puzzled by our patients who have all the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, but whose brains do not contain the pathological features of the condition," says University College London's Robert Howard, who did not work on this new study. "We have also been puzzled by a group of often very old patients whose dementia does not progress as rapidly as we would expect with Alzheimer's disease. We now know that these puzzling patients are probably suffering from LATE and not Alzheimer's disease and that LATE may be "mimicking" Alzheimer's in about 20 percent of cases."