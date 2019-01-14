And sure enough, they did. First the team adjusted for other factors that might influence each person's likeliness of getting the flu, like their age, whether they'd been vaccinated, their exposure to tobacco and how crowded their household was. Those things aside, the researchers noticed that in particular, people with CST 4 – which includes comparatively high levels of bacteria like Fusobacterium 1, Neisseria 1 and Streptococcus 1 – seemed to be less likely to contract the flu than those with other CSTs.