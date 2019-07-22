So what's so clever about it? Well, the OmniFob can be taught hundreds of IoT tasks, and all of them can be activated with one hand. And it's not just single tasks. With one specific click or sequence of clicks (and even shakes), a predetermined set of instructions can be performed at once, like, dimming the lights, turning on the stereo and lighting the fireplace when your date arrives. Aggregator apps call these grouped instructions scenes (Samsung SmartThings) or routines (Yonomi). If you're familiar with online app linking services like IFTTT (If This Then That) or Zapier, then this is like a physical version of these.