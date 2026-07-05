FieldSpork is what happens when a spork gets super-sporked

When packing for camping trips, it's always best if you can consolidate your gear as much as possible. The FieldSpork was designed with that fact in mind, as it combines six camp kitchen gadgets in one multi-functional device.

Manufactured by outdoor equipment company ProperGear, the FieldSpork is made of CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium. It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

And yes, the device is indeed a spork, meaning it combines the bowl of a spoon with the tines of a fork. It is worth noting that in this case, however, the spoon is intended more for measuring than eating – depending on the horizontal angle at which it's held, it can measure either 3 ml or 5 ml of liquid, or roughly 3 grams of fine powder.

The various tools deployed – custom engraving on the handle is optional ProperGear

The handle of the FieldSpork incorporates two fold-out tools. One of these is a combination bottle opener and "fruit pick" (for jabbing and picking up pieces of fruit), while the other is a serrated steak knife. A ceramic detent ball in the hinge area provides a small amount of resistance, reportedly providing a smooth feel when deploying the tools.

Of course, for that steak knife to really count for anything, you'd need to buy two FieldSporks. That, or you'd need to be willing to reach in and hold onto your steak with your fingers.

The steak knife in use – along with another FieldSpork ProperGear

Finally, along the back of the device are a series of laser-engraved numerical markings that allow users to gauge the depth (and thus amount) of liquid in a pot. ProperGear doesn't state what units of measurement the numbers represent, nor does it state what size pot the measurement system works with, but hopefully buyers will be supplied with that information.

Other features include a removable pocket clip, a slot for inserting a user-supplied vial of glow-in-the-dark tritium, an optional quick-release shackle for attaching the tool to a keychain, and an optional titanium bento-box-type lunch box. The whole device is claimed to tip the scales at 58.9 g (2.1 oz).

Assuming the FieldSpork reaches production, a pledge of US$109 will get you one. The planned retail price is $169.

Titanium Folding Spork Multifunction Compact Eating Tool

Source: Kickstarter

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