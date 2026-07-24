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Outdoor Cooking

Portable stove doubles as a camp furnace with cozy viewable flame

By Maryna Holovnova
July 24, 2026
Portable stove doubles as a camp furnace with cozy viewable flame
The Pyronex stove is presently on Kickstarter
The Pyronex stove is presently on Kickstarter
View 6 Images
The Pyronex stove is presently on Kickstarter
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The Pyronex stove is presently on Kickstarter
The device is billed as an all-in-one outdoor cooking system
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The device is billed as an all-in-one outdoor cooking system
In lantern mode, the device can hung from a chain
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In lantern mode, the device can hung from a chain
Pyronex is small enough to be carried in one hand
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Pyronex is small enough to be carried in one hand
The stove is fueled through a side port
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The stove is fueled through a side port
Pyronex stands on four folding legs
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Pyronex stands on four folding legs
View gallery - 6 images

Cooking outdoors is often the least relaxing part of camping, even for seasoned outdoor enthusiasts. Packing all the necessary gear, fuel, cookware, and trying to keep a flame alive in windy conditions can turn even a simple meal into quite a bit of work.

The Pyronex stove aims to simplify outdoor cooking. We’ve covered compact camping stoves before, but most of them focus on two things: portability and cooking itself. Pyronex takes a different approach by combining a stove, lantern, and a heater in a fully enclosed design. It’s currently seeking backing on Kickstarter.

Pyronex is small enough to be carried in one hand
Pyronex is small enough to be carried in one hand

The Pyronex company positions its product as a “small stove with large capacity,” and it’s actually fairly compact, but not quite ultralight. It weighs 1.9 kg (4.18 lb) and measures 18.7 x 18.7 x 10.9 cm (7.36 x 7.36 x 4.29 in) when unfolded. It seems better suited for car or RV camping, but if you really want to, you could probably still fit it in a backpack. Given that it also functions as a lantern and heater for cooler evenings, the extra weight might be a fair trade-off.

The stove is made from stainless steel, a durable, heat- and corrosion-resistant material often used in outdoor equipment.

The stove is fueled through a side port
The stove is fueled through a side port

It features a 380-ml fuel reservoir. According to the creators, it can burn for up to eight hours on a single fill (at the lowest flame setting, in “lantern” mode). It runs on either kerosene or 90% alcohol. Refueling is done through an angled side port, while any remaining fuel can be drained from the bottom after use. The stove is ignited through the front door.

One advantage of the enclosed design is improved wind resistance – it helps maintain a stable flame in any weather conditions. Flame intensity can be adjusted with a rotary control on the side. A transparent door of the chamber securely closes with a locking latch, and allows users to monitor the flame.

The stove uses a reinforced fiberglass wick rated for more than 300 uses, which is within the normal range for liquid-fuel stoves. If you camp just a few weekends during the season, this might translate into a few years of use before the wick needs to be replaced.

Pyronex stands on four folding legs
Pyronex stands on four folding legs

The device stands on four legs for good stability on uneven surfaces. Its flat top is designed to accommodate frying pans, mugs, kettles, and it is also compatible with barbecue racks.

Its creators position Pyronex as an all-in-one outdoor cooking system, and it’s promised to handle anything from fried eggs and coffee to a proper steak for dinner. It can even be used for baking. The only potential issue here is heat distribution: the stove can support the weight of medium-sized cookware, but bigger pans may not heat evenly. So, if you have a big group of people to cook for, a traditional campfire might be more efficient.

The device is billed as an all-in-one outdoor cooking system
The device is billed as an all-in-one outdoor cooking system

The product is also marketed as a heater, although because it burns liquid fuel, placing it inside tents or RVs without proper ventilation might not be the best idea.

Early backers can secure Pyronex for a Kickstarter pledge of US$59, while the planned retail price is $89. Shipping is planned for October, so you might still have time to test it before the camping season ends.

All-in-One Stove for Cooking & Atmosphere

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

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Outdoor CookingKickstarterStoves
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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