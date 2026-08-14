Folding kitchen fits in an SUV, feeds up to eight people

BBQ is arguably best enjoyed outside, but cooking outdoors comes with quite a bit of planning. Not to mention that most barbecues are not really portable. They are great for the backyard, but too bulky and heavy for travel.

There are lots of portable outdoor stoves that do the job, but if you have a group of more than three people to cook for, most of them are simply way too small. The Fold & Go Outdoor Kitchen from Fyrel might not be the most compact option, but it’s designed for large groups and still fits in an SUV or camper van. It’s currently seeking backing on Kickstarter.

The various functional surfaces on the Fold & Go Fyrel

The product is essentially a portable cooking station designed for traveling. It combines a grill and workspace and is advertised for camping, tailgating, and backyard parties, promising to handle anything from basic fried eggs to steaks.

Instead of using a separate camping stove and table for prepping, the Fold & Go combines both in a single structure. It can be folded for easy transportation and unfolded in a few seconds. When unfolded, the height can be adjusted anywhere from 738 mm (29.1 in) to 535 mm (21.1 in), depending on whether you prefer cooking while standing or sitting. It weighs 16 kg (35.3 lb) and measures 106.9 x 54.1 x 34.5 cm (42.1 x 21.3 x 13.6 in) when folded – so even though it will fit in most SUVs, it likely won’t leave much space for other stuff.

The height can be adjusted from 738 mm (29.1 in) to 535 mm (21.1 in) Fyrel

The grill is attached to an adjustable structure with wheels on one side and a stable stand on the other. To unfold it, step on the base, pull the release knob, and choose the preferred height, which is then secured with the locking mechanism. The Fold & Go features a porcelain-enameled steel lid that resists corrosion, and a light aluminum frame.

The whole cooking area is about 3.2 sq cm (500 sq in), including the cooking zone itself, which is 1.8 sq cm (280 sq in), and the non-slip prep zone, which is 1.4 sq cm (220 sq in). It can fit 10 burgers or 12 sausages at the same time, which should be a good amount of food for a group of six to eight people. The cooking surface has a non-stick coating, which helps reduce grease buildup and is also claimed to produce less smoke. It is divided into two sections: a flat griddle and a ribbed area, so it works well for grilling, searing, and griddle cooking. There is also a smaller slide-out drip tray underneath the main surface.

The device can cook enough food to serve six to eight people Fyrel

The grill can operate on both charcoal and propane, depending on your needs. If you make simple pancakes for breakfast, you probably don’t need them to have a campfire smoke flavor, so propane will be the faster and better option. According to the creators, a standard 1-lb propane tank will provide 1.5 hours of cooking at maximum heat, or up to three hours at medium settings. The Fold & Go also has precision flame control and a built-in thermometer.

An early pledge will get you the grill for US$169, while the planned retail price is listed at $299. Assuming the campaign reaches its goal on Kickstarter, shipment is planned for October.

Fold & Go Outdoor Kitchen for Modern Adventures

Source: Kickstarter

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