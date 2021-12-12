Best 2021 pickup campers and 4x4 expedition trucks for off-grid life

Much like 2020 before it, 2021 was a year that made much of the world's population want to forget all about modern civilization and instead seek out the loving embrace of wide-open natural spaces. And if multi-day or longterm living was the goal, the year brought plenty of new, cutting-edge 4x4 camper rigs for reaching those spaces and making temporary home of them.

From no-expense-spared, Dakar-grade carbon fiber expedition trucks, to throwback off-road mini-camper concepts, to plug-and-play pickup micro-homes, 2021 bombarded overlanders and backcountry campers with new, exciting ways of getting after it and staying a while.