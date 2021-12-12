Best 2021 pickup campers and 4x4 expedition trucks for off-grid life
Much like 2020 before it, 2021 was a year that made much of the world's population want to forget all about modern civilization and instead seek out the loving embrace of wide-open natural spaces. And if multi-day or longterm living was the goal, the year brought plenty of new, cutting-edge 4x4 camper rigs for reaching those spaces and making temporary home of them.
From no-expense-spared, Dakar-grade carbon fiber expedition trucks, to throwback off-road mini-camper concepts, to plug-and-play pickup micro-homes, 2021 bombarded overlanders and backcountry campers with new, exciting ways of getting after it and staying a while.
November 03, 2021Toyota marries a Tacoma TRD Sport pickup chassis with a custom "micro-house" to create the amazing Tacozilla 4x4 mini-RV. If there was ever a time humanity needed a Toyota camper truck for going "anywhere on this planet," that time is now.
December 02, 2021Germany's Stone Offroad Design super-sizes its all-terrain camper game with the new Rise 4x4. The adventure motorhome tasks a Mercedes Unimog with carrying a sleek, pop-up mini-apartment to make home out of the most hostile terrain on or off the map.
September 02, 2021Skinny Guy aims to reinvent self-sufficient camping with a pickup truck solution. Its customizable box-of-adventure turns everything from the Rivian R1T e-pickup to a grumbling long-bed into an off-grid camper with kitchen, bed, dinette and toilet.
October 26, 2021Squeezing a bathroom into a pickup camper without making the truck a big, lumbering beast on road and trail is no easy task. The Flip90's power-rotating design creates a hard-sided shower/toilet room that also adds elbow room and indoor cooking.
June 02, 2021Loki aims to disrupts van life with what might be the most versatile, modular pickup camper out there. The Basecamp adventure pod makes a stylish, go-anywhere shelter out of everything from Toyota Tacomas, to Ford Super Duties, to Rivian R1Ts.
October 08, 2021Rossmönster has years of experience creating the type of homey camper van that inspires people to declare the road their home. Now it takes a big step off-road, offering a hard-wall pop-up camper truck every bit as warm and comfy as its vans.
February 24, 2021German startup Darc makes its debut with an impressive carbon-monocoque motorhome inspired by the contrasting worlds of Dakar and F1 racing. The "ultimate expedition vehicle" journeys away from hookups for two weeks at a time.
May 10, 2021The new Rebel X canopy from Australia's XL is designed from the ground up to play as hard as it works. It quickly sheds tool boxes and work materials to load up on a vacation's worth of camping gear and toys.
September 17, 2021TruckHouse announced its BCT Toyota mini-RV earlier this year, and now it's complete. The truck camper combines the off-roadability of the Tacoma TRD, the light, tough performance of carbon fiber, and the comfort of a luxurious mobile mini-home.
