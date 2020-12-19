Nine awesome pickup campers and small camper trucks of 2020

Twenty-twenty wasn't a great year for most of us, but it did prove a good one for RVs. In an era that made other forms of travel difficult or unattractive, the RV enjoyed sudden stardom. And despite the cancellation of many RV industry trade shows, the segment also welcomed a wide variety of new product launches. Truck campers were one segment that received a big boost from new innovations.

Unlike the typical camper van or large motorhome, pickup bed campers and chassis-mounted truck campers have the advantage of riding atop a rugged, off-road-capable truck right out of the gate — perfect for escaping the crowds and societal headaches of life back in town. Here are the coolest truck campers and camper trucks we looked at in 2020.

With lightweight materials and construction techniques, smart digital technologies, and evolving forms, feature sets and functions finding a foothold in the market, truck campers are advancing far beyond the bulky, low-tech white boxes of old. As RVs continue enjoying their time as a top travel trend, we suspect 2021 will see more of that innovation come to light.