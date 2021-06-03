© 2021 New Atlas
Outdoors

Modular camper pod makes F-150 or Cybertruck a 4-season adventure rig

By C.C. Weiss
June 02, 2021
Modular camper pod makes F-150...
The Loki Basecamp is built to adapt to various activities, whether it's basic weekend camping or triathlon competition
The Loki Basecamp is built to adapt to various activities, whether it's basic weekend camping or triathlon competition
View 30 Images
The all-new Loki Basecamp Falcon promises a lot of all-season, all-sport, all-terrain performance ... but for a price
1/30
The all-new Loki Basecamp Falcon promises a lot of all-season, all-sport, all-terrain performance ... but for a price
The Loki Basecamp includes up to 360 watts of roof-mounted solar panels and a heavy-duty roof rack
2/30
The Loki Basecamp includes up to 360 watts of roof-mounted solar panels and a heavy-duty roof rack
The flexible Loki Basecamp interior includes a dining lounge, kitchen, bathroom equipment and sleeping space
3/30
The flexible Loki Basecamp interior includes a dining lounge, kitchen, bathroom equipment and sleeping space
Loki includes an integrated LED light bar and perimeter lighting
4/30
Loki includes an integrated LED light bar and perimeter lighting
The lift-up tailgate makes for easier gear loading and sheltered outdoor relaxation
5/30
The lift-up tailgate makes for easier gear loading and sheltered outdoor relaxation
Loki starts its journey off with a Ford Super Duty with 8-foot bed but plans to offer models for many types of pickup trucks, including upcoming electrics
6/30
Loki starts its journey off with a Ford Super Duty with 8-foot bed but plans to offer models for many types of pickup trucks, including upcoming electrics
The large drawers provide convenient storage for apparel and gear, such as outerwear, hiking boots and survival kits
7/30
The large drawers provide convenient storage for apparel and gear, such as outerwear, hiking boots and survival kits
The Loki Basecamp Falcon is built to wander off the beaten path, any time of year
8/30
The Loki Basecamp Falcon is built to wander off the beaten path, any time of year
The adjustable table works as a dining table, workstation, extra countertop and more
9/30
The adjustable table works as a dining table, workstation, extra countertop and more
As we've seen on Norva camper vans, the Loki Basecamp Falcon includes a retractable shower area right inside the rear entry
10/30
As we've seen on Norva camper vans, the Loki Basecamp Falcon includes a retractable shower area right inside the rear entry
The Loki Basecamp is built for both the journey and destination
11/30
The Loki Basecamp is built for both the journey and destination
The Loki Basecamp Falcon comes loaded with windows and a skylight
12/30
The Loki Basecamp Falcon comes loaded with windows and a skylight
With tie-down track all over, Loki owners can easily fine-tune the interior to meet their current needs
13/30
With tie-down track all over, Loki owners can easily fine-tune the interior to meet their current needs
Setting up camp with t
14/30
Setting up camp with the Loki Basecamp Falcon
Window shade
15/30
Window shade
Interior storage
16/30
Interior storage
Spare tire carrier and ladder
17/30
Spare tire carrier and ladder
The Loki Basecamp comes with AC, but a little fresh air might be more what you need on a cooler night
18/30
The Loki Basecamp comes with AC, but a little fresh air might be more what you need on a cooler night
The Basecamp features an aluminum skin over top an aluminum frame
19/30
The Basecamp features an aluminum skin over top an aluminum frame
The short-bedded Rivian R1T should be a relatively easy adaptation for Loki, but the Cybertruck promises to be quite a project
20/30
The short-bedded Rivian R1T should be a relatively easy adaptation for Loki, but the Cybertruck promises to be quite a project
The Loki Basecamp Falcon can also be used as a standalone shelter, freeing the truck to journey without the weight and bulk of a camper
21/30
The Loki Basecamp Falcon can also be used as a standalone shelter, freeing the truck to journey without the weight and bulk of a camper
A little apres ski in the Loki Basecamp
22/30
A little apres ski in the Loki Basecamp
Loki imagines the all-electric ski-in/ski-out backcountry camping of the near future
23/30
Loki imagines the all-electric ski-in/ski-out backcountry camping of the near future
The Loki Basecamp is built to adapt to various activities, whether it's basic weekend camping or triathlon competition
24/30
The Loki Basecamp is built to adapt to various activities, whether it's basic weekend camping or triathlon competition
A hideaway toilet completes the Basecamp's onboard bathroom capabilities
25/30
A hideaway toilet completes the Basecamp's onboard bathroom capabilities
Loki plans to begin deliveries in early 2022
26/30
Loki plans to begin deliveries in early 2022
Alcove bed
27/30
Alcove bed
The roof rack doubles as an observation deck or rooftop lounge
28/30
The roof rack doubles as an observation deck or rooftop lounge
Loki bravely tries its hand at a Cybertruck camper — it plans to add one to its lineup in 2022
29/30
Loki bravely tries its hand at a Cybertruck camper — it plans to add one to its lineup in 2022
A Rivian R1T camper is in Loki's future plans
30/30
A Rivian R1T camper is in Loki's future plans
View gallery - 30 images

Canadian-American company Loki is looking to disrupt your usually scheduled van life with what might be the most versatile, modular (and downright expensive) pickup camper to introduce itself to Mother Earth. The Basecamp adventure pod makes a stylish go-anywhere shelter out of pickup trucks ranging from Toyota Tacomas, to Ford Super Duties, to Rivian R1Ts. It adapts to the activities of the day with a modular interior and huge tailgate, provides a comfortable off-grid retreat with climate control and solar power, and drops off the truck to double as a standalone backcountry hut.

Loki has eight years experience working with modular small spaces, upcycling metal shipping containers into impressive workstations and promotional venues. Its latest venture looks to take the pickup camper beyond the usual big, white box and turn it into a highly configurable, multi-sport adventure powerhouse, something of a gear shed-cum-tiny home.

The Loki Basecamp includes up to 360 watts of roof-mounted solar panels and a heavy-duty roof rack
The Loki Basecamp includes up to 360 watts of roof-mounted solar panels and a heavy-duty roof rack

For years, Loki CEO Pierre-Mathieu Roy dreamed of a more versatile slide-in camper that could quickly adapt between his seasonal hobbies — overlanding and mountain biking in the summer, ski touring in winter. The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing RV boom pushed him to pursue that dream.

Loki hits the market with the Falcon Series, a three-size camper family built to fit popular 5-foot-bed midsize pickups like the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger up to 6.5- and 8-foot-bed full-size trucks like the Ford F-Series and Chevy Silverado. Future series will bring the flexible Basecamp design to upcoming electric trucks like the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning and, ambitiously, Tesla Cybertruck.

A Rivian R1T camper is in Loki's future plans
A Rivian R1T camper is in Loki's future plans

To find the precise blend of all-sport flexibility and cozy livability for which it was looking, Loki partnered with Norva, the Quebecois masterminds behind some impressive multifunctional, all-season Mercedes Sprinter camper vans. Not surprisingly, then, the Basecamp comes loaded with features and equipment reminiscent of off-road adventure vans, not only from Norva but also from the likes of Storyteller Overland and Pleasure-Way.

To make the Basecamp Falcon more flexible and accommodating for outdoor athletes, Loki surrounds the rear entry door with a much larger strut-assisted lift-gate. This makes it easier to load gear inside and also provides a weather-shielding extension of the side awning. The skinnier door centered in the tailgate allows for quick entry for times campers don't need full tailgate access.

As we've seen on Norva camper vans, the Loki Basecamp Falcon includes a retractable shower area right inside the rear entry
As we've seen on Norva camper vans, the Loki Basecamp Falcon includes a retractable shower area right inside the rear entry

Inside, Loki makes liberal use of tie-down track, installing it on the floor, walls and ceiling. The track can serve to secure skis, boards, bicycles, backpacks and other gear during transit and also to create personalized interior configurations at camp. Hang gear or utensil organizers, magazine holders, hooks, etc.

Basecamp owners won't necessarily need to store gear inside because the camper also comes with a large platform roof rack strong enough to use as a deck and a swing-away spare tire carrier. Underfloor drawers at the base of the camper slide out for additional external storage space.

The large drawers provide convenient storage for apparel and gear, such as outerwear, hiking boots and survival kits
The large drawers provide convenient storage for apparel and gear, such as outerwear, hiking boots and survival kits

The Basecamp takes care of weary, dirty adventurers the second they get back to camp. Much like an EarthCruiser, it has a mudroom with deployable shower right inside the entry. This way, campers can scrub down before inadvertently covering the small interior with mud and dust.

The toilet counterpart to the Basecamp's shower is stored in a pull-out in the step up to the alcove bed. The camper's sink is located on the kitchen block below a glass top and next to the slice of countertop sized for holding the portable induction cooktop.

The flexible Loki Basecamp interior includes a dining lounge, kitchen, bathroom equipment and sleeping space
The flexible Loki Basecamp interior includes a dining lounge, kitchen, bathroom equipment and sleeping space

The living and sleeping areas of the Basecamp are as flexible as the bathroom and kitchen. The main couch finds home on the passenger side, and a single cushioned seat stands across the aisle atop the plumbing compartment in the corner. A multi-position table rotates between them. The seating area converts over to a second bed, and the bed platform below doubles as a work bench. Loki also says the furniture can remove for outdoor use.

To guarantee comfort through all four seasons, the Basecamp comes standard with air conditioning, heat and hot water, along with a lithium battery-based electrical system charged via up to 360 watts of roof-mounted solar. The aluminum framed/skinned camper isolates the interior climate with a synthetic composite insulation. A Redarc management system offers control of lighting, water pumps and other equipment from an integrated display and mobile app.

In addition to living right atop their pickups, Basecamp users can slide the camper off the truck and use it as a standalone shelter, freeing the truck to venture more flexibly without a large camper on its back. The solar panels become even more important in this configuration, keeping the battery running while it's disconnected from the truck.

The Loki Basecamp Falcon can also be used as a standalone shelter, freeing the truck to journey without the weight and bulk of a camper
The Loki Basecamp Falcon can also be used as a standalone shelter, freeing the truck to journey without the weight and bulk of a camper

The Falcon 5, 6 and 8 are engineered to fit into 5-, 6.5- and 8-foot pickup beds without any modifications necessary to the base truck. Dry weights range between 1,200 and 3,000 lb (544 and 1,361 kg). Loki revealed its first Super Duty-mounted Falcon 8 demo model this week and opened up $10,000 preorder reservations through its website.

When we first laid eyes on the versatile, modular Basecamp design, it brought to mind other flexible modern pickup campers like the affordable Scout pickup series. After reading up on all the Basecamp Falcon features, we figured it would be positioned further upmarket, but we didn't realize just how much further. The $135,000 Falcon base price (truck not included) is more in line with full-blown 4x4 adventure vans than existing slide-in pickup campers.

Loki emphasizes that its Basecamp models are long-term investments, unaffected by the depreciation of the base vehicle and designed to move from one truck to the next. So they have that over camper vans and trucks, but not necessarily over other pickup campers and trailers. The corrosion-free aluminum construction certainly looks superior to mass-produced campers, and the materials and components are all carefully considered ... but $135,000? Without a truck attached?

We guess the market will decide.

Loki includes an integrated LED light bar and perimeter lighting
Loki includes an integrated LED light bar and perimeter lighting

Loki will deliver and install the Basecamp Falcon campers anywhere in North America after manufacturing them at its Quebec City facility. The first deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2022. Loki also plans to open a Colorado manufacturing facility in 2022.

Beyond the Falcon Series, Loki plans the EV Series of $135,000 campers for the aforementioned electric pickups and the smaller, lower priced (still $95K) Icarus series for mid- and full-size pickups. We very much look forward to seeing how it handles creating a camper around the rolling steel cheese wedge that is Tesla's Cybertruck. So far, it has this:

Loki bravely tries its hand at a Cybertruck camper — it plans to add one to its lineup in 2022
Loki bravely tries its hand at a Cybertruck camper — it plans to add one to its lineup in 2022

Source: Loki

View gallery - 30 images

Tags

OutdoorsRVCampingelectric-camperPickupOff-gridOutdoorsTruckOff-road
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Most Popular

Load More