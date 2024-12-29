The top 9 tents of 2024, from cushy glamping to minimalist adventure

It seems New Atlas readers like tent camping in all its forms – from backcountry to safari resort, and from ground to rooftop. The year saw some highly innovative tent designs, with some designers intent on minimizing weight down to the last milligram, others daring to go much bigger and heavier in order to create the most comfortable home away from home one will find outside a luxury hotel.

Inflatables were a clear winner, and ultralight backpacking tents also attracted their fair share of interest. And one very different style of flat-packing expandable cube tent spanned markets and use cases, including disaster relief, glamping and mobile medical care.

These are the nine tents that proved most popular with our readers throughout 2024.