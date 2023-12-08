© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Bruder's already unstoppable off-road campers get carbon fiber reskin

By C.C. Weiss
December 07, 2023
Bruder's already unstoppable off-road campers get carbon fiber reskin
Bruder lightens and toughens its off-road camper lineup with available carbon fiber
Bruder lightens and toughens its off-road camper lineup with available carbon fiber
View 8 Images
Bruder is now offering all of its models with a lighter carbon fiber body
1/8
Bruder is now offering all of its models with a lighter carbon fiber body
The carbon option adds between AU$20K and $73,500 to the final price, depending on model
2/8
The carbon option adds between AU$20K and $73,500 to the final price, depending on model
Bruder's US show models arrived in Texas last month and are now being shown by appointment
3/8
Bruder's US show models arrived in Texas last month and are now being shown by appointment
Bruder's Trailblazer toy hauler is the most straightforward and realistic design of the three it presented, offering a flat bed and cargo/camping box
4/8
Bruder's Trailblazer toy hauler is the most straightforward and realistic design of the three it presented, offering a flat bed and cargo/camping box
Essentially the Trailblazer with an included drone, Bruder's second toy hauler concept encouragers adventurers to get out beyond trailer camp on the ATV or dirt bike they haul in, then summon the drone to deliver a tent for remote camping
5/8
Essentially the Trailblazer with an included drone, Bruder's second toy hauler concept encouragers adventurers to get out beyond trailer camp on the ATV or dirt bike they haul in, then summon the drone to deliver a tent for remote camping
The third Bruder toy hauler vision appears to do away with camping amenities all together, instead working as a towable off-road drone launch and command center
6/8
The third Bruder toy hauler vision appears to do away with camping amenities all together, instead working as a towable off-road drone launch and command center
The carbon promises a unique finish to a highly distinctive trailer
7/8
The carbon promises a unique finish to a highly distinctive trailer
Bruder lightens and toughens its off-road camper lineup with available carbon fiber
8/8
Bruder lightens and toughens its off-road camper lineup with available carbon fiber
View gallery - 8 images

If you asked us to name the absolute gnarliest off-road camping trailer we've ever covered, the name "Bruder" would immediately jump to mind. We'd think for a minute to be sure, nod in agreement with our first reaction and probably choose the EXP-6 specifically, since it was the original that made the biggest impression. Bruder trailers already count a tough composite body among their many innovative features, but Bruder is taking the next step, offering a carbon fiber body option for every model, from the small but hard-hammering EXP-4 to the Arctic-ready flagship EXP-8. It's the same tough-as-nails, comfy-as-velvet Bruder lineup, only dressed in a lighter, tougher skin.

Bruder dipped its toes into carbon fiber construction in July when it announced a carbon fiber body option for the updated EXP-4. The water must have felt just right, because it then announced in November it was officially launching the option across the entire lineup, letting buyers shave some weight off their off-grid trailer without cutting performance. The announcement was the headliner for a November "Innovation Month" Bruder sponsored on the back of an October that saw it take home Australian Good Design Awards for both the EXP-4 and EXP-8.

The carbon option adds between AU$20K and $73,500 to the final price, depending on model
The carbon option adds between AU$20K and $73,500 to the final price, depending on model

Weight savings are, of course, the major selling point of the newly available carbon fiber body. Bruder estimates the switch to carbon will cut roughly 110 lb (50 kg) off the EXP-4, which has a tare weight of 2,094 lb (950 kg) with the traditional composite body. It's still developing the first carbon fiber variants of other models but tells us the figure should rise to hundreds of kilograms saved on the largest trailers.

Bruder stresses the weight savings will result in better fuel economy for the tow vehicle and improved handling and maneuverability on and off road, adding that the carbon fiber will also boost durability and strength. The carbon fiber skin will also look pretty cool, adding that familiar burst of high-tech layering prized on everything from high-end track cars to EDC provisions.

The carbon promises a unique finish to a highly distinctive trailer
The carbon promises a unique finish to a highly distinctive trailer

Pricing for the carbon fiber option ranged at launch between AU$19,990 (approx. US$13,150) for the EXP-4 to AU$73,450 (US$48,550) for the EXP-8. Bruder was careful to note those prices are subject to change; however, using them as a guideline brings us to an AU$146,490 (US$96,850) base price on a carbon fiber EXP-4 and AU$390,950 (US$258,475) price on the carbon EXP-8. And remember, those trailers still require an actual motor vehicle to get anywhere.

Carbon fiber is never cheap, but we suppose it blends in best with items that are already among the most expensive in their market. Bruder buyers shouldn't feel that pain quite as much as a minimalist teardrop buyer would.

Bruder followed up the carbon fiber announcement with another Innovation Month introduction: toy hauler concepts. While still merely renderings at this point, the trio suggests the only way to go deeper into the wild than a Bruder is with a different Bruder.

Our favorite of the three concepts shows a profile that looks slightly revised from the high-roof EXP-6 GT. Instead of filling it out with the usual living amenities, Bruder carves it into a ground drone command center and garage. The idea behind this "next frontier in exploration vehicles" is that you can get as far into the wild as possible, park on the edge of impossible and keep exploring via 6x6 drone.

The third Bruder toy hauler vision appears to do away with camping amenities all together, instead working as a towable off-road drone launch and command center
The third Bruder toy hauler vision appears to do away with camping amenities all together, instead working as a towable off-road drone launch and command center

With no space to camp, the mobile drone commander looks to be more useful for industrial and military use. The other two toy hauler concepts are more traditional camper + flat bed layouts, and while Bruder hasn't specified any immediate plans to launch a toy hauler, it does sound quite enthusiastic about the most straightforward of the three, the Trailblazer.

"Stay tuned, as the Trailblazer is poised to redefine the standard for adventure-ready toy haulers," Bruder urges.

Bruder's Trailblazer toy hauler is the most straightforward and realistic design of the three it presented, offering a flat bed and cargo/camping box
Bruder's Trailblazer toy hauler is the most straightforward and realistic design of the three it presented, offering a flat bed and cargo/camping box

Finally, good news for American Bruder customers. The company has always offered the option of shipping trailers from Australia but is now beginning a broader expansion into the US market. It is showcasing the EXP-4, EXP-7 and EXP-8 in Dallas through December 12 and taking the first US orders ahead of plans to establish a Dallas residency in 2024.

Source: Bruder

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

OutdoorsCaravanBruderOff-roadOff-gridRVTrailertrailers
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!