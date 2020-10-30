CTAX multipurpose axe has rescue operations at heart

In the spirit of maximizing functionality, we’ve seen quite a few axe designs that incorporate extra tools, be they bottle openers, bit drivers or detachable hand knives. The newly launched CTAX is one that places an emphasis on rescue operations, combining a capable lightweight axe with a pry bar for breaching locked doorways and a couple of other built-in tools for good measure.

The CTAX was conceived by currently serving US police officer and military veteran Brain Carrington, who set out to design a more portable axe, and one that packed a little extra functionality. While perfectly suitable as a camping tool, the stainless steel CTAX is built with first responders and emergency scenarios in mind, with a weight of 5 lb (2.3 kg) and a tanto-style axe blade optimized for piercing power.

Available with black, blue and red handles, the CTAX is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign Stone Gryphon Tactical

This makes the CTAX suitable for breaking a wide range of materials, including aluminum, plastic, wood, sheet metals such as car hoods and also safety glass. On the opposite end of the head is a hammer for bit more blunt force, should a padlock or door handle need to be broken apart.

The CTAX measures 18 inches in length, which works with a pry bar at the bottom of the handle to create leverage and 50 lb (22.6 kg) of torque for busting open doors or windows, or perhaps raising heavy items. And finally, integrated into the axe head are two sizes of wrench designed for gas and water valves on residential properties, should a scenario require them to be quickly turned on or off.

Available with black, blue and red handles, the CTAX is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign where early pledges of US$149 will put you in line for one when shipping kicks off in February, if all goes to plan. You can check out the pitch video below.

CTAX: Lightweight, 4-in-1 Multi-Tool For Rescue & Camping

Source: Stone Gryphon Tactical