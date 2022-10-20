GoCamp ebike micro-camper might be greenest solar RV out there

We've seen a number of bicycle and ebike camping trailers sprout up over the past decade, but more integrated bike campers remain rare (but awesome). Dutch recumbent and velomobile innovator Flevobike helps alleviate the shortage with one of the most ingenious little pedal-powered RVs we've seen. Its GoCamp module pairs with its GoLo e-assisted cargo quadricycle much the way a pickup camper slides into a truck. The tiny electric motorhome then pedals along with an expandable hard-roofed interior with convertible lounge/bed, indoor/outdoor dining area and workstation, and solar-charged battery powering both camper and electric drive.

GoLo Bike is Flevobike's dedicated cargo bike (quadricycle) brand specializing in commercial-grade e-cargo four-wheelers that carry loads up to 440 lb (200 kg) and 1,400 L, fairly similar in style and objective to the Velove Armadillo. To further expand the GoLo possibilities, Flevobike has developed the GoCamp as a removable camper box with everything a rider needs to spend a night in the great outdoors between days of pedaling.

The not-quite-a-proper-box GoCamp is designed as a modular accessory within the GoLo ecosystem. The owner could use the GoLo to pedal-camp on the weekends, remove the GoCamp, and use the utility bed or cargo container during the workweek.

The real beauty, of course, lies inside the the GoCamp module. The key to making the compact box fit for relaxing and sleeping in is the front foot box expansion, which folds forward over the folded high-back rider's seat. This extension delivers the space necessary for an extra-long 87 x 33.5-in (220 x 85-cm) single bed. The right side has a large flip-up hatch door for access inside.

The GoCamp's tall design provides plenty of height for sitting up. Move a couple of cushions around, and the bed becomes a pair of seats set across from a removable tabletop that attaches to the left sidewall. This area can be used as a dining and game space for one or two people and a laptop workstation. The shelves on the interior wall provide storage space for dishes, camping gear and other assorted sundries.

During the day, GoCamp riders can keep the side hatch open via telescoping poles, inviting the breeze in while taking full advantage of the 400-W solar panel system integrated on both the permanent roof and the side door. The hatch door then serves as an awning over top the table, which attaches to the sidewall for outdoor use.

At night, GoCampers can drop down the rollable screen to enjoy a fully ventilated night of sleep without worrying about waking up as one swollen, man-sized mosquito bite. If the weather's bad, campers can close the side hatch, relying on the large left-side window to keep them from feeling entombed.

The GoLo GoCamp's 250-W pedal-assist mid-drive comes powered by a 1,000-Wh battery pack, and Flevobike takes full advantage of this onboard battery to power electrical camping amenities like the fridge box, LED lighting, and 12V and USB outlets. It even wires in an inverter and 220-V socket. The company estimates that the solar system can add enough battery power for up to 31 miles (50 km) of pedal-assisted range a day, letting the rider string together a multi-day off-grid bike tour.

The GoCamp even includes an external storage drawer that works like something of a car trunk, holding a spare wheel, tools and other quick-access items. The interior offers space on and under the seats/bed for carrying other cargo.

The GoCamp is built to fit the narrow-bodied GoLo Bike that has a width of 35 in (88 cm) and is designed to be used comfortably on bike paths and shared roadways. A four-wheel independent suspension smoothens the ride, and the little windshield up front serves to prevent water splashing up onto the legs.

Flevobike has been testing the pictured GoCamp prototype over hundreds of miles. It showed the innovation at this month's Camper and Caravan show in Utrecht, where it was nominated for a camping sustainability award. It's looking to gauge response before deciding whether to pursue production.

Given the €10,800 (approx. US$10,550) starting price of the base GoLo bike, a retail GoCamp setup might end up riding much smaller than the average RV while pricing in higher than some automotive camping trailers. But it's certainly an intriguing little option for those looking to go small, quiet and green while vehicle camping.

If the GoCamp does make it to production, Flevobike has some GoLo bike options that could potentially make it even more interesting. The wide-body model has a width of 42 in (107 cm) so could possibly squeeze in a double bed for a second person. Larger batteries like the 3,000-Wh double-battery option could increase range and camping autonomy.

The 2.5-minute video below does an excellent job of walking through all the GoCamp features, with a little touring footage thrown in for good measure.

