Wooly rugged camper keeps you cozy in sub-zero temps

Winter is coming for those in the Northern Hemisphere. For the hardcore winter camping and outdoor enthusiasts, this brings a whole new set of challenges, like trying to stay warm after a day of snowy adventures when it's -20 °F (-28 °C) outside. Mammoth Overland has you covered.

The WLY – or Wooly, as it's called, likely because it has a wool-lined interior befit for the very best lumberjack ... or perhaps because of its burly 33-inch Toyos on Timbren 3500HD independent suspension – is a rad little offroad bumper-pull camper designed to handle some of the coldest terrain you'll ever find with the best creature comforts of home – like a toasty, heated king-sized bed.

The WLY's walls and ceiling have an R12 insulation rating, which puts it closer to what you'd find in an average brick-and-stick house. The WLY's floor is R25 to keep those tootsies warm. A typical travel trailer is R5, at best. Pair that excellent insulation with a VarioHeat 11,500-BTU furnace and you might feel like you're in a sweatbox, rather than a frozen tundra.

"Our engineers exceeded my wildest dreams," Scott Taylor, president of Mammoth Overland said of the cozy camper. "During testing, we were able to maintain 85 degrees (29 °C) inside the trailer, even with the kitchen and both doors wide open, with a 27-degree (3 °C) outside temperature."

And that's not all the wooly-wall insulation is good for. It's also great on hot days and everything in between, to keep the interior a comfortable temperature.

While it can handle the four seasons with ease, the WLY was built to tackle the snow. It comes shod with Toyo Open Country A/T III 3PMS tires – that's Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake, made for extreme ice and snow conditions. The rig comes equipped with nine 20,000-lb (9,072-kg) recovery points as well, should it or the tow vehicle suddenly become stuck and certainly not because of user error ... wink-wink.

Like Mammoth Overland's other adventure rigs HV and ELE, the WLY has an outdoor kitchen, but due to the WLY's intended arctic-like purpose, the makers have added an annex that deploys over top of the rear hatch where the kitchen is, keeping some of that warmth inside as you prepare a hot meal.

The WLY also has a 23ZERO Bushman awning that attaches to the outside so you can comfortably shed all your cold, wet gear before popping into the camper. The roof has a full-length observation deck and roof rack that comes equipped with Maxtrax MKII recovery boards, not to mention an ice axe, snowshoes, Krazy Beaver shovel, and Rotopax. It also has space for two sets of skis in the built in holders, roof-rack lighting, and a lightbar.

Inside, apart from the heated king-size bed, hypoallergenic and fire-resistant wool, and a heater rated for a 600-sq-ft (56-sq-m) cabin, is a 21-gallon fresh-water tank with heated lines. You can expect the liquid in those lines to stay liquid, even down to 20 below zero, or 29 below zero for those of you that read in metric.

For warm days, the little camper has an optional 12-volt Dometic 2000 RTX air conditioner, rated around 6,600 BTU. It should run for days on battery alone. The WLY also features a cassette-style toilet. No batteries required.

Speaking of battery, the WLY comes equipped with an 800-Ah battery pack from Renogy. That's a lot, by the way. And two 100-watt solar panels will help keep your batteries topped up when you're off-grid. If that's not enough, the WLY also has a 4,000-watt WEN generator to power up whatever you need. If you happen to be near shore power, that works too.

Fully loaded, the Mammoth Overland WLY will set you back US$56,900. Mammoth Overland is taking deposits now and the company expects to start delivering units in the first quarter of 2025. I know I said winter is coming ... but it'll come next year too if you don't get yours in time for this winter.

Source: Mammoth Overland