Aerospace-grade squaredrop camper brings backcountry bathroom

We've seen a lot of interesting takes on the classic teardrop trailer over the years, from vintage recreations, to panoramic rolling glass houses, to hard-edged, industrial-strength off-roaders. A new one from startup Mammoth Overland definitely slides into that last category, but it does so with a unique aerospace-inspired build that looks like it'd be as comfortable rolling over moon rock behind an autonomous rover as hitched up to a Tacoma. Here on Earth, its rugged underpinnings, off-road geometry and fully equipped packaging (that means toilet!) ensure it rolls effortlessly to base camp and delivers a comfortable stay.

Oftentimes the term "aerospace-inspired" is tacked onto a product description as a marketing buzzword, translating to little more than "used some aluminum to save weight" or "paid a little attention to aerodynamic streamlining." But in Mammoth's case, the term takes on a literal meaning. The company debuts as a spinoff of Vashon Aircraft, a boutique manufacturer that builds the Ranger R7 two-seat light-sport aircraft just outside Seattle.

The Ranger R7 from Mammoth's sister brand Vashon Aircraft explores the mountains from a different angle Mammoth Overland

An expansion into overland camping might not seem like an obvious move for an aircraft builder at first, but given the Ranger R7's goal of affordable adventure, rugged, full-metal construction, and large cockpit with fold-down seats meant to camp in, Vashon has been building an over-land camper all along. The new Mammoth just loses the wings and engine and spends all its time on the ground.

The 13.9-foot (4.2-m) Mammoth trailer's hard-edged shape doesn't necessarily scream "aircraft inspiration" quite like, say, the Duckworth Overland Aerover, but look a little closer at the riveted aluminum and high, airplane-like window line and you can start to piece together some common DNA. Mammoth even uses the same tooling and machinery as Vashon uses for its plane.

Mammoth manages to give its trailer a very distinctive signature look Mammoth Overland

In terms of design elements unique to the trailer, Mammoth goes wild with angles and facets, creating a chiseled squaredrop body shape you don't get by merely angling out the front and rear-ends, the way Offline Campers or Valkari Overland does. Mammoth plants the trailer body securely on a powder-coated high-strength steel chassis and 31-in BFGoodrich KO2 tires clinging to 15-in steel wheels sprung by a Timbren 3500HD Axle-Less suspension. The body is built from dual layers of aluminum sandwiching the insulation.

Around back, the Mammoth trailer has the usual teardrop-style tailgate hatch, but its kitchen layout is quite different. Instead of relying solely on an inset kitchen space, Mammoth adds on a swing-out extension to create a larger L-shaped kitchen with more work space. The swing-out arm is loaded with the dual-burner stove, sink and electric fridge, leaving the floor inside the tailgate free and clear to work as the counter. A passthrough built into the overhead cabinetry allows for handing food, drink or dishes between galley and cabin.

Pop the tailgate, swing the kitchen out and enjoy an L-shaped, fresh-air cooking station Mammoth Overland

Mammoth's kitchen swing-out also holds the standard on-demand hot water heater on its outside wall, and Mammoth includes a shower sprayer and privacy tent to create about as warm and cozy of an outdoor shower as a teardrop-sized trailer possibly could. Fresh water is delivered from a 79.5-L tank, and the standard portable toilet can be used in the privacy tent (presumably when no one's showering in there).

Behind its dual side doors, the Mammoth houses a particularly roomy cabin that will sleep three or four, instead of the usual two. The floor is filled out by an oversized 77 x 78-in (196 x 198-cm) bed that comes close to providing a full residential king-size (76 x 80-in) sleeping area but tapers in around the wheel wells. That bed should be plenty large enough for two adults and, probably, a small child, and Mammoth adds in a drop-down platform to serve as a bunk bed for a separate child or pet and double as a table or desk during the day.

As if a near-king-size bed isn't enough space for a small, teardrop-like trailer, Mammoth adds a fold-down bunk for extra sleeping space Mammoth Overland

The Mammoth trailer is powered by a standard 100-Ah AGM battery and 1,000-W inverter/charger stored in the nose box and comes prepped for solar charging. The modular roof rack up top is also standard and built to carry up to 500 lb (226 kg) while moving or 1,000 lb (453 kg) when parked, a distinction useful to remember when packing a few people into the optional CVT rooftop tent.

Mammoth launched its trailer earlier this year and has spent time touring an eclectic collection of shows, starting with the Sun & Fun Aerospace Expo back in April and followed by its first customer delivery at EAA AirVenture OshKosh in late July. Mammoth switched gears from the aerospace shows familiar to Vashon, appealing directly to overlanders and campers at Overland Mountain West back in August. The trailer is available for order now and starts at US$22,500 fully equipped with the aforementioned standard features, along with rock sliders, LED lighting, an awning and electric brakes. Available options include a double-power electrical system upgrade, a heater and a Lock 'N' Roll triple-axis articulating hitch.

The short video clip below provides a quick intro, and if it leaves you wanting more, you can dive into the full 11-minute walkthrough.

Introducing the Mammoth Overland Trailer

Source: Mammoth Overland