Gallery: The cutest mini camper vans and micro trailers of CMT 2020

Often the campers that leave the biggest impressions are the smallest vehicles of the pack. It's difficult enough to fit a tiny home in a large van, so it's even more impressive when it's done in a tiny van or trailer. As we walked the halls of this year's CMT show, we were repeatedly lured into booths by small, sleek campers with ingenious packaging. Some of the biggest sights of the show were those vehicles with the smallest footprints, an intriguing collection of mini-campervans under 5 meters long, tiny trailers, and conversion kits for smaller vehicles.

Go-Pod micro tourer

The Go-Pod features a single-piece fiberglass body, small pop-up roof and two-sleeper cabin C.C. Weiss/New Atlas

The most adorable mini-camper of the show, the Go-Pod made the trip over from the UK to CMT for the first time. The two-sleeper caravan has been around the UK market for years now, under at least two different names, but still looks as fresh as the day the first model rolled out of the factory thanks to its smooth, high teardrop-shaped single-piece fiberglass shell. With a base weight of 545 kg (1,200 lb), the Go-Pod is designed to tow along comfortably behind vehicles of all sizes. Through its rear door, the pop-up offers more space than the average teardrop, with 1.84 m (6 ft) of standing height. The interior includes a convertible dinette/double bed and full kitchen block. Space is too tight for a proper bathroom, but the trailer does come standard with a portable toilet hidden away in a lower cabinet. The €12,995 (approx. US$14,325) standard model comes complete with a dual-burner stove, fridge, sink and camping toilet, and the €14,995 ($16,525) deluxe model adds in a 100W solar panel, awning, heater and tongue box. The trailer ships to various countries around Europe.

Kupler mini caravan

Kupler teardrop trailer - we like the tagline, though we're not sure it's in line with the younger campers currently driving the industry, including trends like teardrop trailers C.C. Weiss

Right next to the Go-Pod stood an even smaller teardrop trailer, the Kupler mini caravan, a 400-kg (880-lb) towable that stands under 6 feet tall. Hailing from Estonia, the Kupler is inspired by classic teardrops of the 1930s and keeps things sleeker and simpler than other modern tears. Its kitchen packs a small sink, space for a cooler, long worktop, and single-burner stove that sits on a detachable side table. The cabin is dedicated to the 140 x 200-cm (55 x 79-in) mattress and upper cabinets, and more storage is available in compartments hidden below the mattress. Prices start at €9,990 ($11,000), and options include a lithium battery, 12V thermoelectric or compressor fridge and a bicycle carrier.

Adria Active

At just under 5 m, the Adria Active is a versatile small camper van for four C.C. Weiss/New Atlas

The Adria Active "multipurpose camper" is a versatile mini powerhouse that bridges the divide between camper van and everyday driver. As a camper it can sleep four people; as a minivan it can transport six. The Renault Trafic that underpins the Active got a refresh last year, so Adria's versatile 499-cm (196-in) MPC looks more modern than ever. We particularly like the neatly integrated side kitchen concealed below full-length, console-matching lids that make it a simple, inconspicuous sideboard and armrest. Below those lids, the usual dual-burner stove, sink and small fridge patiently await mealtime. According to the pricing sheet at the show, the van starts at €47,299 ($52,150) with 119-hp 2.0-liter dCi engine.

MFC SM Module

MFC's SM Module is the latest camper-in-a-box kit to catch our attention C.C. Weiss/New Atlas

We checked out the MFC modular, multipurpose Fiat Doblo conversion at last year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, and for CMT, the Ukrainian shop had an even simpler, more compact mini-camper kit on display. Its SM Module works with a variety of small vans, including the Doblo, the VW Caddy and the Mercedes Citan, bringing a kitchen and bed within a single box. It's one of the simpler trunk-mounted camper-in-a-box kits out there, skipping the hard-plumbed stove and sink for a combination of single-burner portable stove and 12L water jug and bowl. We particularly like how the face of the right drawer is carved out to accommodate the jug spout so all you have to do is pull the sink basin drawer out. A folding mattress atop the kitchen provides sleeping space under the van roof, and an included set of legs lets the kitchen jump out of the trunk for outdoor use. At €2,690 ($2,975), the SM Module costs less than some roof-top tents and even comes standard with an 18L compressor fridge.

See more of the small, smaller and smallest campers of CMT 2020 in the photo gallery.