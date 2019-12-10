© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

Mercedes Marco Polo camper outsmarts the VW California with new tech

By C.C. Weiss
December 10, 2019
Mercedes Marco Polo camper out...
Rustic camping meets connected van life
Rustic camping meets connected van life
View 23 Images
The MBUX infotainment system is now available in the V-Class van and Marco Polo and Marco Polo Horizon camper vans, offering voice control of certain vehicle and infotainment settings and control of camper van features
1/23
The MBUX infotainment system is now available in the V-Class van and Marco Polo and Marco Polo Horizon camper vans, offering voice control of certain vehicle and infotainment settings and control of camper van features
The new Marco Polo MBAC system can open and close the sunroof and pop-top from the MBUX touchscreen or a connected smartphone
2/23
The new Marco Polo MBAC system can open and close the sunroof and pop-top from the MBUX touchscreen or a connected smartphone
The MBAC system controls various interior features including lighting, heating and refrigerator temperature
3/23
The MBAC system controls various interior features including lighting, heating and refrigerator temperature
Control the individual driver cab and living area zones of the sound system
4/23
Control the individual driver cab and living area zones of the sound system
Heater control via smartphone
5/23
Heater control via smartphone
MBAC ties together the MBUX touchscreen with mobile device compatibility and the center console touchpad
6/23
MBAC ties together the MBUX touchscreen with mobile device compatibility and the center console touchpad
Of course, the MBUX system is still a vehicular infotainment system, too
7/23
Of course, the MBUX system is still a vehicular infotainment system, too
The Marco Polo features a full kitchen block, while the Marco Polo Horizon is a simpler sleeper van without kitchen
8/23
The Marco Polo features a full kitchen block, while the Marco Polo Horizon is a simpler sleeper van without kitchen
Use the MBUX touchscreen to control both vehicle and camp features
9/23
Use the MBUX touchscreen to control both vehicle and camp features
The 2020 Marco Polo comes with standard MBAC
10/23
The 2020 Marco Polo comes with standard MBAC
The new Marco Polo models will be available to order this month
11/23
The new Marco Polo models will be available to order this month
The new Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo in Cavansit blue metallic
12/23
The new Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo in Cavansit blue metallic
It may be more high-tech, but the Mercedes Marco Polo is still good for getting off the beaten path
13/23
It may be more high-tech, but the Mercedes Marco Polo is still good for getting off the beaten path
Mercedes will debut the latest Marco Polos at the 2020 CMT show
14/23
Mercedes will debut the latest Marco Polos at the 2020 CMT show
The new Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo now with MBUX and MBAC
15/23
The new Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo now with MBUX and MBAC
Rustic camping meets connected van life
16/23
Rustic camping meets connected van life
Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo
17/23
Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo
Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo
18/23
Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo
Dial that Marco Polo in from the convenience of your smartphone
19/23
Dial that Marco Polo in from the convenience of your smartphone
Mercedes takes aim at the adventurous
20/23
Mercedes takes aim at the adventurous
Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo
21/23
Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo
The V-Class doesn't have use for the camper van-specific MBAC, but it does benefit from the addition of MBUX
22/23
The V-Class doesn't have use for the camper van-specific MBAC, but it does benefit from the addition of MBUX
The V-Class doesn't have use for the camper van-specific MBAC, but it does benefit from the addition of MBUX
23/23
The V-Class doesn't have use for the camper van-specific MBAC, but it does benefit from the addition of MBUX

The Volkswagen California continues to captivate the imaginations of weathered van lifers and wanderlusting wannabes alike, but other camper vans with origins in Westphalia are now the ones pushing the envelope. The Ford Nugget impresses with its space-enhancing layout, and the Mercedes Marco Polo becomes the smartest small camper van on autobahns. Refreshed just last year, the Marco Polo follows the Sprinter in adding smart home-style control to its comfy, elegant #vanlife experience. Pop the sleeper roof, turn camp into a music-filled party, or dim the lights, all from the dashboard touchscreen or a smartphone.

With its expandable James Cook, Westfalia showed one of the first camper vans with Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) technology at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. Now the smaller Westfalia-built Marco Polo follows suit, gaining MBUX infotainment up front and MBAC all around.

Dial that Marco Polo in from the convenience of your smartphone
Dial that Marco Polo in from the convenience of your smartphone

MBAC technology ties together the driver cab, living area and Bluetooth-connected smart device in putting comprehensive mobile home control at your fingertips. In addition to simpler features like water level and battery power monitoring, the system makes full control of the pop-up roof, refrigerator temperature, auxiliary heating, lighting, sunroof and Jehnert sound system as easy as poking and swiping.

Notice that your breath has grown frosty as you sit outside after sunset? Preheat the camper cabin before bed without moving from your camping chair. And if it's not bedtime yet, set the heater timer.

Want a little acoustic folk to complement the crackle of campfire? Switch on the sound system without so much as rustling the chair fabric.

Control the individual driver cab and living area zones of the sound system
Control the individual driver cab and living area zones of the sound system

Until Mercedes adds a robotic butler to the Marco Polo MBAC ecosystem, you'll still have to get up and get your own beer out of the fridge. But if you notice it's a little warm when you sit back down, you can go right back to your MBAC app and lower the fridge temperature.

Along with a Bluetooth-connected smartphone, MBAC works through the 7- or 10.3-in MBUX infotainment touchscreen in the driver cab. This system also offers voice control for automotive and infotainment features, but not yet camper functions. Looking at the 2018 Concept Marco Polo, it seems it'll only be a matter of time before Mercedes voice control tech evolves to incorporate camper van components. With the concept, Mercedes showed how a statement as simple as "Hey Mercedes, I want to relax" could essentially set up the entire camp, with the vehicle setting about leveling its air suspension, popping the roof, deploying the awning, switching the ambient lighting on and putting on music.

MBAC ties together the MBUX touchscreen with mobile device compatibility and the center console touchpad
MBAC ties together the MBUX touchscreen with mobile device compatibility and the center console touchpad

Volkswagen seemed like it was ready to lead the smart camper van charge when it showed an impressive touchscreen/tablet command center on the 2017 California XXL Concept, but a year later it dropped that system in favor of a smaller, simpler control touchscreen on the the production Grand California, letting Mercedes pick up the dropped ball and roll out the robust MBAC system on both full-size and mid-size van campers.

Volkswagen added a touchscreen control system earlier this year on the California 6.1, but that system doesn't offer the same level of integration as Mercedes' design, either. So for now, those who want a seamless, high-tech connected camper van experience should be looking harder at Mercedes than VW vans, despite the big reputation that precedes the latter.

Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo
Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo

Mercedes did not release pricing details with this week's announcement, but the updated, MBAC-equipped Marco Polo and Marco Polo Horizon are set to go up for order this month. They'll also be on show at next month's CMT show in Stuttgart.

Source: Daimler

Tags

AutomotiveMercedes-BenzMercedesCampervanVanSmart HomeCampingOutdoorsMotorhomeMotorhomesCMT show
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More