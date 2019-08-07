Mercedes didn't have the MBAC system finalized for the initial launch of the new Sprinter, so the first round of production gen-3 Sprinter camper vans that popped up at last year's Caravan Salon were lacking the tech, leaving only Mercedes' own concept vans to showcase it. It's since made the system available to select converters, and it announced this week that three of them will debut MBAC-equipped Sprinter motorhomes at the 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon this month. We already previewed one of them, the expandable Westfalia James Cook, and the others will be the simply named Concept Van from Vmax Construction and the LBX 365 from Bimobil.