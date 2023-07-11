Old Town BigWater ePDL+ 132 brings an ebike-like boost to kayaking
While we have seen motorized kayaks before, they typically just have a motor that can be switched on and off. The Old Town Sportsman BigWater ePDL+ 132 is different, in that it features a pedal-electric propulsion system – it's like an aquatic ebike.
Announced this Tuesday, the ePDL+ is a new version of Old Town's existing BigWater PDL 132 pedal-powered fishing kayak.
Whereas that model relies entirely on the user's muscle power, however, the ePDL+ adds an electric-assist boost. As is the case with many ebikes, it can also be used in a battery-saving zero-assist mode and in a zero-effort motor-only cruise control mode. And of course, it is also possible to paddle the thing.
Utilizing pushbutton controls on the pedal-drive module's backlit LCD screen, users can choose between five levels of electric assistance along with five cruise control speed presets. One charge of the 36V/20-Ah lithium battery pack is claimed to be good for runtimes ranging from three hours at cruise control level 5 up to 46 hours at level 1.
Old Town states that runtimes for pedal-assist mode will vary greatly according to factors such as pedaling speed and assist level.
The kayak itself measures 13 ft, 2 in long by 36 in wide (4 m by 91.4 cm), weighs in at 122 lb (55 kg) and can accommodate a maximum load of 500 lb (227 kg). Other features include rod holders, cup holders, a forward sealed cargo compartment, and a rudder which is steered via hand controls.
The BigWater ePDL+ 132 can be preordered now through regional Old Town dealers, and should ship to those stores early next year. It's priced at US$5,999.99, and is available in color choices of steel (blue), ember (orange) and marsh (green).
You can see it in action, in the video below.
Source: Old Town
