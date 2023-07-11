Old Town BigWater ePDL+ 132 brings an ebike-like boost to kayaking

While we have seen motorized kayaks before, they typically just have a motor that can be switched on and off. The Old Town Sportsman BigWater ePDL+ 132 is different, in that it features a pedal-electric propulsion system – it's like an aquatic ebike.

Announced this Tuesday, the ePDL+ is a new version of Old Town's existing BigWater PDL 132 pedal-powered fishing kayak.

Whereas that model relies entirely on the user's muscle power, however, the ePDL+ adds an electric-assist boost. As is the case with many ebikes, it can also be used in a battery-saving zero-assist mode and in a zero-effort motor-only cruise control mode. And of course, it is also possible to paddle the thing.

The pedal drive module can be removed for recharging Old Town

Utilizing pushbutton controls on the pedal-drive module's backlit LCD screen, users can choose between five levels of electric assistance along with five cruise control speed presets. One charge of the 36V/20-Ah lithium battery pack is claimed to be good for runtimes ranging from three hours at cruise control level 5 up to 46 hours at level 1.

Old Town states that runtimes for pedal-assist mode will vary greatly according to factors such as pedaling speed and assist level.

The kayak itself measures 13 ft, 2 in long by 36 in wide (4 m by 91.4 cm), weighs in at 122 lb (55 kg) and can accommodate a maximum load of 500 lb (227 kg). Other features include rod holders, cup holders, a forward sealed cargo compartment, and a rudder which is steered via hand controls.

The kayak can be used on both fresh and salt water Old Town

The BigWater ePDL+ 132 can be preordered now through regional Old Town dealers, and should ship to those stores early next year. It's priced at US$5,999.99, and is available in color choices of steel (blue), ember (orange) and marsh (green).

You can see it in action, in the video below.

Introducing the Old Town Sportsman BigWater ePDL+™ 132

Source: Old Town

