Outdoors

Outdoor projector screen completes the picture for wild movie nights

By Paul Ridden
April 07, 2025
XGIMI's Portable Outdoor Screen works with any portable long-throw projector, offering a canvas for 70-inch visuals
XGIMI's Portable Outdoor Screen promises super-quick setup, and sports a fabric display surface that's stretched and secured to a durable frame
XGIMI's Portable Outdoor Screen packs down for between-show transport
The Portable Outdoor Screen can be bundled with XGIMI's MoGo 3 Pro portable projector
Portable projectors like the Freedo, Zip and MoGo 3Pro can help take movie nights outside, but what if you don't have a plain flat wall to host the visuals? XGIMI has launched a relatively inexpensive portable screen designed specifically for projected entertainment outdoors.

The suitably named Portable Outdoor Screen folds down to 18 inches (45.7 cm) for between-show transport, meaning the supplied custom storage bag can easily fit into a backpack – and it will add just 3.3 lb (1.5 kg) to your load.

Unpacking and setting up is reported to take around a minute – this involves assembling the durable aluminum-alloy stand, mounting the screen (which is fashioned from washable fabric that "maintains a smooth, high-quality viewing surface even after folding") and punching in the four ground stakes for extra stability in various conditions.

You've then got a 70-diagonal-inch display surface that's stretched in the frame for wrinkle-free visuals from the portable projector you've brought with you on camping trips, installed in the yard or set up under the stars wherever you've wandered to.

XGIMI says that the screen is compatible with any long-throw projectors, including its MoGo 3 Pro model. In fact, the company has a bundle available that includes this very portable projector. On its own, the screen retails for US$99. But with the MoGo 3 Pro, water-resistant carry case, power base stand, optical filter, power adapter and USB-C cable, the bundle comes in at $549.

Product page: XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

