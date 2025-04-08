Outdoor projector screen completes the picture for wild movie nights

Portable projectors like the Freedo, Zip and MoGo 3Pro can help take movie nights outside, but what if you don't have a plain flat wall to host the visuals? XGIMI has launched a relatively inexpensive portable screen designed specifically for projected entertainment outdoors.

The suitably named Portable Outdoor Screen folds down to 18 inches (45.7 cm) for between-show transport, meaning the supplied custom storage bag can easily fit into a backpack – and it will add just 3.3 lb (1.5 kg) to your load.

Unpacking and setting up is reported to take around a minute – this involves assembling the durable aluminum-alloy stand, mounting the screen (which is fashioned from washable fabric that "maintains a smooth, high-quality viewing surface even after folding") and punching in the four ground stakes for extra stability in various conditions.

XGIMI's Portable Outdoor Screen promises super-quick setup, and sports a fabric display surface that's stretched and secured to a durable frame XGIMI

You've then got a 70-diagonal-inch display surface that's stretched in the frame for wrinkle-free visuals from the portable projector you've brought with you on camping trips, installed in the yard or set up under the stars wherever you've wandered to.

XGIMI says that the screen is compatible with any long-throw projectors, including its MoGo 3 Pro model. In fact, the company has a bundle available that includes this very portable projector. On its own, the screen retails for US$99. But with the MoGo 3 Pro, water-resistant carry case, power base stand, optical filter, power adapter and USB-C cable, the bundle comes in at $549.

