In a recent study conducted at Australia's Edith Cowan University, scientists studied 44 adults who had been on the diet for at least a year, along with 47 others who were following a traditional Australian (Western-style) diet. Among other things, the researchers found that individuals from the paleo group had significantly higher levels of an organic compound known as trimethylamine-n-oxide (TMAO) in their bloodstream. TMAO is produced in the gut, and high levels of it have previously been linked to heart disease.