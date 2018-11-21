The new research is funded by a company called Aimmune Therapeutics, which is aiming to commodify AR101, its peanut protein compound. To be fair, AR101 is not just peanut flour, but it is a carefully manufactured peanut protein with specifically controlled dosages. In its lowest dosages, AR101 comes in capsules as small as half a milligram. These are volumes that are not exactly easy to measure for home users trying the same thing with peanut flour. However, Michael Perkin does suggest that the official approval and regulation of AR101 may result in peanut flour being deemed an unlicensed medical product.