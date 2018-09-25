We've always found electrified classics like the Zelectric VW bus or Renovo Shelby rather endearing, and Peugeot seems to agree that one of the best ways to highlight the future is with the past, injecting new technologies into an agelessly recognizable vehicle form. In designing the e-Legend, it reached into its past, pulling cues directly from the 504 Coupe produced from the late 60s until the early 80s. Those familiar with that car will recognize common traits like the scowling face, quad-eye headlights, rear-biased three-box silhouette and angled triple-claw taillights.

