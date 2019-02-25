Peugeot shows the sporty side of hybrid with 508 performance conceptView gallery - 56 images
Like most big-name automakers in 2019, Peuegot's plans for the future include electrification in no small way. The latest concept to demonstrate this vision is the freshly unveiled 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered, a new conceptual iteration of the stylish sedan debuted at last year's Geneva Motor Show that leans on a pair of electric motors for clean and compelling performance.
Peugeot flagged its intentions regarding hybrid propulsion back in September when it unveiled a pair of two-tone engines hooking either a 180-hp or 200-hp engine up to a 110-hp electric motor, designed for use in the Peugeot 3008 SUV and the Peugeot 508 and 508 SW.
With a PureTech 200 150-kW petrol engine mated to a 110 bhp electric motor powering the front axle and another 150 kW (200 bhp) on the back, the all-wheel-drive 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered can be shuttled to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.3 seconds and onward to a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). It packs a 11.8 kWh battery pack to allow for an electric-only range of 31 miles (50 km).
There are also more than a few stylistic tweaks, including a reimagined front bumper with a 3D-printed valance for better breathability, quarters panels fitted with streamlined winglets, carbon fiber door mirrors and a specially mixed up "Selenium Grey" paint job.
Inside are redesigned seats finished in leather and Alcantara, an asymmetrical steering wheel backed by a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel alongside a 10-inch HD touchscreen. This is based on Peugeot's i-Cockpit system, which was unveiled in 2016 and is designed with consideration to road safety.
Peugeot plans to introduce its first commercial battery electric vehicle sometime later in the year, as part of its wider push to offer electrified variants across its entire range by 2023. It will offer revelers a look at its handiwork so far when it shows off the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered at Geneva Motor Show from March 7, where New Atlas will be on the ground hunting down the most exciting bits and pieces.
Source: Peugeot
