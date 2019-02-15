The team tested the new nanoparticles on samples of 10 different types of human cells, both cancerous and healthy. Sure enough, the drugs were found to only become toxic in liver cancer cells, and not healthy ones. The nanoparticles proved to be just as effective against tumors as Sorafenib, the most common liver cancer drug in use today, but were far more targeted to tumors. They performed even better when compared to another common chemo drug, Cisplatin.