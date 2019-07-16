Most famously, the Nardò facility has been used for a number of records over the years, including the first time that mankind lapped any course at over 400 km/h in 1979, when a Mercedes-Benz C111-IV completed a lap of the 12.6 km circuit in 1 minute and 57 seconds, averaging 403.978 km/h. The previous world record average speed for a lap of any circuit had been established in 1975 at 355.854 km/h by a 1,000 hp racing car during the American Can-Am series.