The standard tires appear to be Nitto Trail Grapplers, which Nitto claims were "forged in the fires of motorsport." So who knows, maybe they might hang on for a quarter of a second when you drop a gumboot into the guts of your one-thousand-horsepower supercharged V8. Oh, and unless you've got the 4WD mode selected, all that power's headed to just two of the wheels. It's probably for the best if the tires spin – if they gripped, this thing might have the torque to wheelie away from the traffic lights. Actually, when you think of it that way, let's get Pirelli to make some high-sided Trofeo Rs with dirt tread.