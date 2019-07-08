The first, and arguably most complex, problem the engineers needed to solve in the development of a lettuce-harvesting robot was teaching the system to identify a healthy head of lettuce in a crowded green field. A machine learning algorithm was developed, and then trained the robotic system, first on images of lettuces and then on actual lettuces in laboratory conditions. Then, the system was moved into real-life field conditions to learn the look of a lettuce head for harvest across an assortment of different weather conditions.