Sarcos robo-suit turning Delta air crews into superhuman man-machines

By C.C. Weiss
January 08, 2020
The Guardian XO offers eight hours of runtime, more after hot-swapping batteries
The Guardian XO offers eight hours of runtime, more after hot-swapping batteries
Sarcos says the Guardian XO can be donned or doffed in about 30 seconds
Sarcos says the Guardian XO can be donned or doffed in about 30 seconds
The Guardian XO amplifies the wearer's strength by up to 20 times
The Guardian XO amplifies the wearer's strength by up to 20 times
The US Department of Defense provided funding for the Guardian XO development, and the military will be among the first to accept delivery of alpha units
The US Department of Defense provided funding for the Guardian XO development, and the military will be among the first to accept delivery of alpha units
The Guardian XO offers eight hours of runtime, more after hot-swapping batteries
The Guardian XO offers eight hours of runtime, more after hot-swapping batteries
Sarcos and Delta are casting the spotlight on the Guardian XO at CES 2020
Sarcos and Delta are casting the spotlight on the Guardian XO at CES 2020
Sarcos Guardian XO wearable robot
Sarcos Guardian XO wearable robot
The Sarcos Guardian XO has more than 20 years of development behind it
The Sarcos Guardian XO has more than 20 years of development behind it

Sarcos sprinkled the flavor of the future on last year's CES show when it revealed the latest evolution of its robotic exoskeleton technology, the Guardian XO. At this year's CES, the Salt Lake City-based robotics specialist and Delta Airlines announced pilot trials, with Delta employees set to be among the first workers to suit up in the battery-powered, force-multiplying wearable robots, enjoying superhuman strength and endurance without body wear and tear.

Few things make us want to trade a cushy gig of rambling away about gadgets semi-coherently on the Web for a life of physical labor like the Guardian XO. A full-body robotic suit that turns its wearer into something of a near-cyborg superhero, the XO looks straight out of a dystopian sci-fi thriller and brings the capabilities to match. It bears its own substantial weight, along with 200 additional pounds (91 kg) of payload, letting the wearer lift heavy objects for hours without physical strain or fatigue.

Sarcos says the Guardian XO takes under 30 seconds to put on or take off, responds in milliseconds to the operator's movements, and amplifies his or her strength by up to 20 times. It offers eight hours of battery power, and a hot-swapping battery system allows users to extend that operational time. All in all, it's a highly impressive machine meant to help humans complete obligatory lifting tasks that would be difficult or impossible to tackle with more conventional lifting machinery.

The Sarcos Guardian XO has more than 20 years of development behind it
The Sarcos Guardian XO has more than 20 years of development behind it

Delta has been a member of Sarcos' technical advisory group since 2018 and is the first company to have frontline employees work with Sarcos in identifying operational uses for the XO. Now it's ready to put the suit to use in the field and will test the exoskeletons at a pilot location during the first quarter of this year. The robo-suits could find use in a range of operations, from handling freight at warehouses, to moving heavy components at maintenance centers, to lifting heavy machinery for ground support.

Along with easing the burden and improving productivity for certified workers, Delta intends to explore whether Guardian XO tech might be used to level the playing field, allowing those who don't meet traditional physical strength requirements to perform lifting tasks on the job.

Sarcos says the Guardian XO can be donned or doffed in about 30 seconds
Sarcos says the Guardian XO can be donned or doffed in about 30 seconds

Sarcos introduced the Alpha version of the Guardian XO last month and begins deliveries to the US military and advisory group member companies this month. It will begin shipment of commercial units later this year.

Source: Sarcos

C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
