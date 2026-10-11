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Robotics

Minuscule Swiss fiber motor keeps robots squishy and pliable

By Ben Coxworth
October 11, 2026
Minuscule Swiss fiber motor keeps robots squishy and pliable
The thin, flexible FiberMotor could have applications not only in soft robotics, but also in assistive garments, haptic feedback systems, and prosthetics
The thin, flexible FiberMotor could have applications not only in soft robotics, but also in assistive garments, haptic feedback systems, and prosthetics
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Four bundled FiberMotors lift a chocolate bar
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Four bundled FiberMotors lift a chocolate bar
The team also integrated the FiberMotor into a prototype assistive garment to fit the shape of a knee
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The team also integrated the FiberMotor into a prototype assistive garment to fit the shape of a knee
The thin, flexible FiberMotor could have applications not only in soft robotics, but also in assistive garments, haptic feedback systems, and prosthetics
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The thin, flexible FiberMotor could have applications not only in soft robotics, but also in assistive garments, haptic feedback systems, and prosthetics
A close look at the FiberMotor's fiber-within-a-fiber design
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A close look at the FiberMotor's fiber-within-a-fiber design
FiberMotors can be made in a wide variety of lengths
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FiberMotors can be made in a wide variety of lengths
View gallery - 5 images

If you've already designed a soft-bodied robot, it kind of defeats the purpose if you just go and stick a rigid motor inside of it. That's why Swiss scientists have created a motor that takes the form of a thin, flexible fiber.

Known as the FiberMotor, the device was developed by a team of researchers at the EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) university in Switzerland. It builds upon a previous EPFL innovation, which incorporates liquid-pumping tubular fibers into clothing.

Ranging in diameter from 1 to 3 millimeters, each FiberMotor is in fact composed of two concentric hollow polymer fibers – a wider one on the outside, with a narrower one nested inside of it. Thin copper wire is tightly wound around each of the fibers, serving as an electrode on each fiber.

A close look at the FiberMotor's fiber-within-a-fiber design
A close look at the FiberMotor's fiber-within-a-fiber design

When an electrical current is applied to these electrodes, electrostatic forces repeatedly pull the fibers into alignment with one another, causing the inner fiber to slide within the outer one.

Utilizing that pulling force in lab tests, individual FiberMotors were able to support stationary loads equivalent to about 75 g (2.6 oz), while four of the motors bundled together could lift a 46-g (1.6-oz) chocolate bar and flex a tendon-driven robotic finger.

And importantly, because there are no gears or transmissions, the FiberMotor is back-driveable. This means that if it's pushed by an external opposing force, it won't lock up.

Four bundled FiberMotors lift a chocolate bar
Four bundled FiberMotors lift a chocolate bar

The scientists are now working on boosting the durability and performance of the technology via spinoff company Elecsyor, and hope to integrate the FiberMotors into items such as mobility-assisting clothing, VR haptic feedback systems, and lightweight prosthetic devices.

“Our FiberMotor is the first fiber-format, sliding motor,” says Herbert Shea, head of EPFL's Soft Transducers Lab. “It produces enough force to actuate devices for soft robotic applications, while remaining silent, flexible, and bidirectional.”

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Advanced Materials.

FiberMotor: a flexible linear coaxial electrostatic motor in fiber format

Source: EPFL

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RoboticsEPFLSoft RoboticsArtificial Muscles
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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