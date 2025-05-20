Review: Unitree Go2 Pro robot is fun on four legs – but it needs a purpose in life

"That is so cool! But what do you do with it?" Those were the two main things that just about everyone said upon seeing my Unitree Go2 Pro robot for the first time. The latter is a hard question to answer, as the bot is kind of a tool and kind of a toy.

So, first things first.

Referred to by its makers as a "robot dog" (thus suggesting that it's toy-like), the Go2 Pro is a quadruped robot manufactured by China's Unitree Robotics.

And while it's listed as a professional-use bot on the company's website, its US$2,800 starting price puts it a lot closer to consumers than Unitree's $100,000 B1 and B2 quadrupeds. In fact, there's even a $1,600 Go2 Air, which I didn't get to try. Keep in mind, though, shipping for all the models is another $399 to $1,000.

With "the pedal to the metal," the bot can run at about 13 km/h (8 mph) Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

As far as the Go2 Pro's basic specs go, well … here's a list.



Body material: Aluminum alloy, engineering plastic

Weight: 16 kg (35 lb)

Standing dimensions: 70 x 31 x 40 cm (27.6 x 12.2 x 15.7 in)

Top speed: 3.7 meters per second (~13 km/h or 8 mph)

Battery (8,000-mAh, removable): 1 to 2 hours of runtime per charge

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth

Processing: 8-core high-performance CPU

Obstacle avoidance/mapping: Wide-angle 3D LiDAR

Camera: 720p/30fps



The robot packs a 720p camera and an LED headlamp, along with a spinning LiDAR module (bottom) Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

Getting started

Learning to operate the robot is initially a daunting task, as it can be controlled via an iOS/Android app, an optional joystick remote (which my $3,050 package included) and a mini key-fob-like remote.

Additionally, there are two connection methods and two control modes (formerly three) within the app, different ones of which allow the robot to perform different tasks. Most of those actions can also be performed via the joystick remote, by pressing various combinations of function buttons located on its top and sides.

The joystick remote features an adjustable-width bracket for your smartphone Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

The robot comes with a booklet of basic instructions, but the most detailed instructions are supplied solely in videos within the app. Frequently pausing those videos and jotting down step-by-step notes is a necessity.

When you first power up the Go2 Pro, it has to be lying belly-down on a flat, smooth surface with its legs folded evenly along its sides. Utilizing a substandard surface or starting stance can cause the robot to fall over as it's trying to stand up, followed by a lot of writhing around on the ground and wild leg-kicking – don't ask me how I know.

The Unitree Go2 Pro in its mandatory starting position Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

Once this mishap has occurred, the only method of stopping the bot involves perilously reaching in and pressing the power button on its body. Keep in mind, the robot weighs 35 pounds and packs 12 joint motors, the four largest of which deliver about 45 Nm (33 lb ft) of torque each. So yeah, the risk of getting scratched, bruised or pinched is real.

And on the topic of injuries, it's inevitable that your pricey, precious robot is going to get scratched up … especially on its knees. Sidewalks may be flat and firm, but they're also rough. Therefore, when you're stretching the heavy robot out into its starting position, expect its knees to really grind into the concrete.

Scraped knees are a part of life for the Unitree Go2 Pro Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

On the move

Because the Go2 Pro does require a uniform "launch pad," firing it up on uneven terrain (such as in the woods or on the beach) can certainly prove to be difficult. Even the grassy median alongside the sidewalk was a problem for mine. This is a shame, as the robot's foot-force-sensing system makes it quite adept at moving over all sorts of surfaces once it gets going.

That said, you'll doubtless start out by simply marching the Go2 Pro up and down the street, which is a lot of fun for a while. Watching the live feed from its onboard camera (via the app) makes the process much easier, as you just steer the robot from its own point of view.

The app screen, with a double-decker selection of tricks across the bottom Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

As mentioned earlier, uneven surfaces and obstacles such as curbs aren't a problem once the robot is actually walking, as it automatically adjusts its gait and balance in order to stay upright.

The Go2 Pro can even climb stairs, although it should be switched over to its dedicated Climb and Descend modes for best stair-ascending/descending performance. Mine did manage to fall down our front steps nonetheless, as witnessed by multiple onlookers.

The Unitree Go2 Pro weighs a hefty 16 kg (35 lb) Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

Stunts galore, but is that enough?

There are a bunch of tricks that the robot can be made to perform, simply by tapping buttons in the app or on the joystick remote. Thanks to the Go2 Pro's ChatGPT integration, you can even verbally ask it to do so. You will receive an "As you wish"-type audible response, in a weird little voice.

Among other things, the robot can perform handstands; stand up on its hind legs (which freaks everyone out); leap forward; roll over; sit, stretch and shake a paw like a dog; and even perform not just one but two dances. Here are a few examples of its talents ...

New Atlas tries out the Unitree Go2 Pro quadruped robot

While all of these preprogrammed actions are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, their prominent placement in the app does bring up the whole "tool or toy" question. After a while, simply showing the robot off to family, friends and passers-by does make you feel a bit needy.

To be fair, it is possible to compose basic programs for the robot to follow, using a drag-and-drop interface on the app. You can also manually 3D-map an area utilizing the Go2 Pro, then get the robot to autonomously walk back to various locations within that area.

In both cases, however, you're doing the thing just for the sake of doing it. Unlike Unitree's higher-end quadrupeds, this robot isn't capable of performing inspections or patrols, where it actually perceives situations and responds accordingly.

The mini remote can be clipped to a belt or pocket, and allows for basic control of the robot Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

Utilizing the mini remote as a wearable homing beacon, you can additionally have the Go2 Pro walk alongside you wherever you go, autonomously avoiding obstacles as it does so. You can also walk it on a leash, controlling it via leash-pulls. Once again, though, if someone were to ask why you were walking a robot, what would your answer be?

It is worth noting that the bot's camera is capable of recording stills and kinda shaky 720p video. Of course – unlike the case would be with an aerial drone – it is ground-level footage, just like you could shoot with your smartphone.

One thing that actually might be useful is a two-way audio-visual system, in which you could have a real-time chat with another remotely-located person via the robot. Ya know, if you had to negotiate with a hostage-taker, or something like that. For now, though, the Go2 Pro is limited to delivering recorded or synthesized voice messages on command.

No, this didn't actually happen Ben Coxworth / New Atlas

So should you buy it?

The Go2 Pro is certainly an impressive piece of kit, it's excellent at doing the things that it does, and it will most definitely turn heads wherever you take it. Before shelling out roughly $3,000, however, you really ought to think about what you'll do with it once the novelty of its trick-performing wears off.

If you have any ideas, we'd love to hear them!

